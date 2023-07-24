Highlights

Everton are now unlikely to sign Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

How old is Mohammed Salisu?

The 24-year-old was part of a Saints team who underperformed badly last season, and it led to them being relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

In fairness to Salisu, he did his best to prevent that from happening, arguably standing out as Southampton's best defender at times, having started 21 league games and averaged 2.5 aerial duel wins per game. He also topped the pile with his tally of 2.3 tackles per match, further outlining his influence, and played three times for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, scoring once.

With Saints now planning for life in the Championship, it is only natural that a number of their key players will move on this summer, and Salisu falls into the bracket, no doubt wanting to remain in the Premier League, or a top division elsewhere across Europe.

Everton have been linked with a move for the defender in recent months, as they eye up reinforcements at Goodison Park in order to avoid another relegation battle, but a new update has now emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Are Everton going to sign Mohammed Salisu?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones admitted that Everton now look highly unlikely to sign Salisu before the new season starts, pouring cold water on the rumour in the process:

"Everton have been linked with Salisu since the end of last season but I don’t think this is one for fans to get too excited about, everyone I ask pours a bit of cold water on their chances of actually getting him.

"I think he would actually have been a very good fit for them at this stage of their build and it’s encouraging at least that they are making checks on players of this age and profile.

"But at the moment, all information suggests that while he will indeed be on his way out of Southampton, it is Monaco that have made the most progress and intend to get a deal done."

This is a blow for Everton, because while Salisu was clearly not blameless when it comes to Southampton's relegation, he is also a centre-back who has real potential, especially in a better team.

Still only 24 years of age, the Ghanaian can further grow as a player in the years that pass and Sean Dyche could be an ideal mentor for him as manager, having always made his teams defensively-strong and well-organised.

Salisu has been hailed as "phenomenal" by former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy in the past, in particular his "aerial ability, his reading of the game, his blocks, patience, his passing", which shows what an all-round force he is as a central defender.

With Conor Coady's loan move not becoming permanent this summer, the Saints man could have been a great replacement for him, and a younger alternative, but it looks as though Everton are going to have to look elsewhere for new signings at the back now.