Everton now talking with MSP Sports Capital again after recent off-field issues, according to a key update from journalist Paul Brown.

What's happening off the field at Everton?

It's fair to say that this has been another season of struggle for Blues, having stayed in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth in 2021/22. Once again, they find themselves in a relegation scrap towards the bottom of the table, as Sean Dyche is tasked with steering them clear of the drop.

Away from the pitch, it has also been a turbulent time of things at Everton, with the Premier League recently releasing a statement claiming that the Blues have allegedly breached Profitability and Sustainability rules. The matter is now being passed over to an independent commission.

This has been a big blow when it comes to potential investment, as talks with MSP Sports Capital appear to have cooled since the news broke. Now, a more positive update has emerged, though.

Are new investors likely to arrive?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that the situation has changed again, with investors now once again interested in talking to Everton:

"Something has changed over the last week or so, yes. It had gone very quiet with MSP and talks had basically completely stopped for nearly a month. There had been no contact between the two parties. That was for a number of reasons. "I don't believe it has anything to do with the Premier League investigation but there are other problems in the background too, with the clubs finances that I think were scaring off potential investors. "But yes, it sounds now like MSP are talking to the club again and still willing to invest. Whether that deal will actually happen, we don't know yet, but it's certainly much more positive than it was about a week ago."

This is certainly encouraging news from an Everton perspective, at a time when so much of the club's future feels like it depends on these next six weeks or so.

The importance of the Blues' remaining fixtures cannot be underestimated, with relegation to the Championship likely to put off investors, not to mention act as a huge all-round financial hit. With the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is also being built, this would be a terrible time for Everton to suffer relegation from the Premier League for the first time.

Should they stay up, however, the future could look bright, with a shiny new home to look forward to in the near future, as well as more money likely coming in from investors, allowing the club to thrive.