Everton are interested in making a move for Leicester City striker Patson Daka in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update from journalist Alan Nixon.

How old is Patson Daka?

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes from RB Salzburg back in 2021, with big things expected of him after an impressive spell in Austria. He hasn't quite managed to replicate that form in England, though, with only nine goals in 53 Premier League appearances coming his way.

Last season, Daka featured 30 times in the top flight, chipping in with four goals and assists apiece, but he ultimately couldn't do anything about Leicester being relegated to the Championship. This has seen numerous key players move on from the King Power Stadium this summer, including James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes, and the striker could also depart in the next new weeks.

Everton are badly in need of adding to their current attacking options, following some goal-shy recent seasons and concerns around the long-term fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and it looks as though Daka may have emerged as a possible option for the Blues.

Will Everton sign Patson Daka?

According to Nixon on Patreon [via Goodison News], Sean Dyche is keen on adding pace to his side ahead of the upcoming new Premier League season, and sees the Leicester man as a strong option to come in and provide it.

The update claims that the potential deal could occur at a "reasonable cost", with Everton keen on another two attacking additions this summer, even though talks over a move for Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison have stalled after he picked up an injury last weekend.

As mentioned, Daka hasn't exactly lit up English football since arriving at Leicester a couple of years ago, but he is still a striker with lots of pedigree who could shine being the main man in the Blues' attack.

The former Salzburg man scored 68 goals in 125 appearances for the Austrian outfit, while at international level, he has netted 12 times in 35 caps for Zambia. He has been called "brilliant" by former Leicester striker Iwan Roberts in the recent past, and at 24, he remains a young player still learning his trade.

It seems highly unlikely that Daka will want to remain the Championship this season, so the opportunity to return to the Premier League will surely appeal to him, and if Dyche can get the very best out of the Zambian, he could prove to an inspired signing by Everton.

His current Foxes deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, however, putting them in a strong bargaining position, so a sizeable bid could be needed from Everton, in order to prise him away from the King Power.

Daka wouldn't be a nailed-on success story for the Blues, should the move go through, but there is enough evidence to suggest that he could thrive at the club, especially if he is promised regular starts - something that hasn't always happened at Leicester, potentially affecting his rhythm and confidence in the process.