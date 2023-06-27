Everton could potentially complete the signing of Leeds United striker Rodrigo this summer, according to an update from journalist Paul Brown.

Have Everton been linked with Rodrigo move?

The Blues remained in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season, staying up on the final day after a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

After two poor years in the top flight, it is essential that Everton now kick on and look to finish higher up the table, but new signings will be required in order for that to happen, with quality too often lacking all over the pitch of late.

Rodrigo is one player who has been linked with a summer move to Elland Road, having suffered relegation with Leeds United last month. It is highly unlikely that he will stay on and play in the Championship in 2023/24, so a new challenge will appeal to him instead, with his current deal expiring next summer.

Are Everton being backed to sign Rodrigo?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown talked up the idea of Everton making a move for Rodrigo during the summer transfer window, saying they would be able to fund his services:

"Rodrigo, clearly, is the kind of signing that Everton could currently fund. Until new investment comes in and the board is properly reshuffled, it's difficult for Everton to commit huge funding to any kind of transfer at the moment. "That is an interesting one. He does have a pretty good goalscoring record in the Premier League, particularly if you compare him to Everton's current strikers."

Rodrigo could be a strong short-term signing for Everton, providing Sean Dyche with the extra firepower that is needed, considering they only scored 34 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, highlighting the importance of bringing in more natural goalscorers.

At 32, the £100,000-a-week Leeds man isn't getting any younger, but eight goals in 28 caps for Spain outlines his pedigree as a footballer, and he is still at a level where he can be a key man for the Blues for a couple of years. He was also described as "absolutely sensational" by Gary Neville last season.

Of course, the hope is that Everton become more financially strong this summer if the ownership issue changes, but for now, players of Rodrigo's ilk are ideal, with his experience and eye for goal both weapons that can aid Dyche's side and help them pull away from the relegation zone.