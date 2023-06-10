Everton are expected to be "in the race" to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Have Everton been linked with McTominay?

The £60,000-a-week Scot has had to accept being a bit-part player at Old Trafford this season, following the signings of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer.

While McTominay clearly still did his bit in helping United win the EFL Cup and finish third in the Premier League, he only made 10 starts in the latter and came off the substitutes' bench 14 times, highlighting his squad role.

For that reason, it could be that the 26-year-old decides a fresh challenge needs to come his way this summer in order to become a key man elsewhere, rather than a solid cog in the machine. Everton have been linked with a move for him in the past, with the Blues eyeing him up as a strong option to bolster their midfield.

Now, a new update has emerged that further suggests the United man could be heading to Goodison Park in the near future.

Are Everton still in the hunt to sign McTominay?

According to Football Insider, Everton are "likely to be in the race to sign" McTominay in the summer window, with United "ready to listen to offers for the Scotland international following his limited involvement in the 2022-23 campaign".

That being said, the report does go on to add that he would cost the Blues "in excess of £20million", meaning it would be "very hard" for them to complete a move for him.

Should the situation resolve itself and Everton emerge in a strong position to sign McTominay this summer, he could be exactly what they are looking for, having been hailed as a "special" player by Jose Mourinho during his time at Old Trafford.

While he is arguably no longer at the level required to be a key figure at United, there is no shame in that, and his quality could really shine through at a lower-ranked club such as Everton. He has now racked up 209 appearances for the Red Devils, not to mention winning 38 caps for Scotland, and his box-to-box dynamism could boost the Blues at both ends of the pitch.

In 2022/23, McTominay averaged 1.9 clearances per game in the Premier League, as well as scoring seven goals for club and country, two of which came in a famous 2-0 win for Scotland over Spain back in March, showing how effective he can be in attack and defence, which could be the key to Everton's fortunes improving after another close shave with relegation.