There is plenty going on high up at Everton at the moment, and there has now been a fresh update regarding the takeover situation on Merseyside.

Will the takeover happen at Everton?

It's fair to say that it has been a tumultuous period at Goodison Park in recent years, with plenty of drama going on both on and off the pitch. For starters, Everton have spent the last two seasons battling for their lives in the Premier League, securing their safety late on both times, with performances and results nowhere near good enough on the whole, regardless of who the manager is.

On-pitch matters arguably haven't been helped by matters going on in the boardroom, however, with supporters showing unrest over the reign of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright, staging protests in the process.

There are seemingly many who hope to see new owners take Everton forward, especially with a move to a new stadium happening at the end of this season, and 777 Partners look like the front-runners to do just that according to recent reports, should a deal eventually be agreed.

What's the latest regarding Everton investment?

Taking to X, BBC reporter Shamoon Hafez claimed that 777 are now closing in on the purchase of Everton...

"Everton close to being sold to 777 Partners, as has been reported elsewhere. I'm told by a source close to Farhad Moshiri that they have been "close for a while" and "need a deal to be done" before they can officially announce. Not completed but getting there."

Meanwhile, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed that talks have taken place regarding 777's proposed takeover of Everton, with potential investment from them welcomed by Moshiri:

"I think it's possible that whoever comes in will be taking a minority stake just because the valuation that the current owner has on his own shareholding is so high that it's difficult to see anybody investing for more than a minority stake.

"That being said, 777 have been around for quite a long time. They've been talking to the club for many months about a potential deal. I've heard there's a financing package in the market for them and that Josh Wander is personally very determined to invest in Everton.

"I also hear that there are several colleagues inside his company who have advised him not to go ahead with an attempt to invest in Everton. So I think we will have to see.

"A Premier League club is basically the one thing missing from 777's multi-club portfolio, and their business plan involves investing in distressed assets. So, it makes sense for them to be interested in an investment in a team like Everton. We will see."

This is a hugely encouraging update for Everton fans from Hafez, suggesting that 777 are slowly edging towards taking complete control of matters. The hope is that this would put the Toffees in a far stronger financial position, helping them grow as a club, but Sean Dyche and his players also have an enormous job to do that part of their future success.

It is simply essential that Everton are not relegated from the Premier League this season, considering the financial hit it could take ahead of their move to Bramley Moore Dock Stadium, so they need to pick up their results significantly as the season progresses, having lost three and drawn one of their opening four fixtures in 2023/24 to date.