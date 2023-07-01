Everton are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Could Heaton be available this summer?

The 37-year-old has enjoyed an impressive career, performing at the top level for many years and representing the likes of Cardiff City, Burnley and Aston Villa along the way.

Heaton started his career at United, however, and is now back there during the autumn of his career, having arrived as a backup option in 2021, and he has made three appearances for the Red Devils in his second spell at Old Trafford.

While the £41,923-a-week and three-cap England international did recently sign a new deal with United that will keep him at the club for one more year, that doesn't mean that there isn't still speculation surrounding his future.

With Everton looking to bolster their squad after another tricky and disappointing season in the Premier League, it looks as though Heaton could be an option.

Are Everton eyeing move for Heaton?

According to Football Insider, the Blues have "made contact" with United over a possible move for the goalkeeper this summer, having been the "subject of a few other enquiries" already, including from newly-promoted Luton Town.

That being said, the report goes on to add that the Reds are "not prepared to sanction" Heaton's exit, due to uncertainty over the future of current first-choice stopper David De Gea. It has left the veteran in "limbo" when it comes to his own career, amid interest from "several" clubs.

Heaton could be a shrewd signing by Everton in the summer transfer window, not coming in as No.1 - but acting as a solid squad option with a huge amount of experience who has made a whopping 200 appearances under Sean Dyche, who has hailed the player in the past on a number of occasions while at Burnley.

At 37, he may still have a few years left in him, considering many 'keepers can remain at the top level until they are around 40 years of age, and he is someone who could fill in and do a job when required, most likely in competitions such as the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Signing Heaton as a direct replacement for Jordan Pickford may not be good enough, given his advancing years, but having a homegrown deputy who knows the game inside and out could make sense, especially as he was once hailed as "unbelievable" by Alan Shearer during his Burnley days.