Everton are potentially interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

How much does Trevoh Chalobah earn?

The 24-year-old, who currently earns £50,000 per week at Stamford Bridge, has become a solid squad player for the Blues of late, albeit being part of a struggling team that unfathomably finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

Chalobah started 18 of his side's 38 league matches, averaging 2.2 clearances per game, but it remains to be seen what his current squad role is moving forward. In Levi Colwill, Chelsea have an exceptional young defensive talent who will surely push for regular playing time in 2023/24, while Axel Disasi has arrived from Monaco as well.

The Englishman's current Blues deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, but it could be that Mauricio Pochettino doesn't see him as a key figure moving forward, meaning the club are willing to listen to offers for him before the current transfer window closes later this month.

That's where Everton come into play, as they continue to look at defensive reinforcements this summer, having lost Yerry Mina and also decided not to make Conor Coady's loan move from Wolves a permanent one.

Will Everton sign Trevoh Chalobah?

According to Football Insider, Everton are one of a host of clubs eyeing up a summer move for Chalobah, should he be allowed to leave Chelsea:

"Everton are among the sides plotting a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, sources have told Football Insider.

"It is believed the 24-year-old’s Stamford Bridge exit will now be accelerated after Levi Colwill was tied down to a new deal and the arrival of Monaco star Axel Disasi was announced.

"Everton are ready to pounce and secure a deal, while fellow Premier League sides West Ham and Crystal Palace are also poised to join the race for Chalobah’s signature."

Chalobah could actually be a strong signing by Everton, at a time when a younger centre-back option could be ideal, considering James Tarkowski is now in his 30s. At 24, he should be heading towards his prime as a footballer, and the fact that he could become far more of a regular at Goodison Park than at Chelsea could entice him.

The three-time capped England Under-21 international has been praised by Graham Potter in the recent past, with the former Blues manager saying of him:

"He wasn’t in for the first couple of games, but acted perfectly: trained really well, very professional, very determined. He’s an impressive character, very focused on his football. He’s a bit of a soldier. He’s played in all the games, we’re having some problems in terms of availability for players, but he’s stood up, stood in and he’s performing at a really good level."

This further illustrated the many attributes Chalobah possesses as a footballer, and while he may not be the most sparkling of centre-backs around, he is someone who could immediately make Everton more of a force defensively, and act as a long-term signing who should only get better.