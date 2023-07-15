Everton are reportedly in the mix to sign Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto in the summer transfer window, having enquired about his availability.

What does Wilfried Gnonto earn per week?

The 19-year-old, who currently earns £20,000 per week, was one of the rare bright sparks for the Whites last season in a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated from the Premier League and sent back to the Championship for the first time since 2020.

Leeds simply never got going throughout the campaign, but Gnonto did his best to make things happen in the final third. The youngster provided attacking substance by registering six goal contributions in the league (two goals and four assists), and he couldn't be blamed too much for his side's poor form.

With the Whites now preparing for life in the second tier again, they have to accept that a number of key players will move on in order to remain in the top flight. Gnonto is one of them despite his tender years, considering he is already a 12-cap Italy international.

Everton have been linked with a move for the teenage winger who once clashed with Seamus Coleman during a game, as they look to bring in some exciting attacking signings in the current window - and a fresh update has now emerged.

Could Everton sign Wilfried Gnonto?

According to Football Insider, Everton are one of numerous Premier League clubs in the race to sign Gnonto this summer, with Leeds all but accepting that he will move on:

"Leeds are expecting Wilfried Gnonto to depart from the club in this transfer window. There is a lot of interest in the winger, with Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace all having made enquires for the Italian international.

"Gnonto, 19, is also attracting interest abroad as clubs in Italy and other clubs around Europe have also expressed interest in the youngster."

This is an encouraging update for Everton, suggesting that their interest in Gnonto hasn't gone away and that they are willing to battle their rivals for his signature. The Leeds ace could be a really exciting addition at Goodison Park, possessing the rare ability to get fans off their seat with his quality and fearlessness in the final third.

Indeed, Leeds coach Michael Skubala previously summed up how highly he thinks of him as a player, saying:

"He’s a great lad, he’s a special player. He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with."

Gnonto will surely like the idea of returning to the Premier League, even though a move back to his homeland could also appeal, and the hope is that Sean Dyche can sell him a move to Everton, talking up why it would be an ideal next destination for him.

The Blues lacked firepower in attacking areas all season long in 2022/23, with Dwight McNeil their top scorer in the league with just seven goals, but the Italian starlet could aid that situation, immediately making them more of a force from the off next year.