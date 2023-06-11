Everton are unlikely to complete the signing of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst this summer, according to a key update regarding his future.

What next for Weghorst this summer?

The 30-year-old joined Manchester United on loan during the January transfer window, but it was a move that ultimately failed to work out. He failed to score a single goal in 17 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, and it became clear that he was not at the level required.

That's not to say that Weghorst didn't have the odd moment to cherish in 2022/23, however - Erik ten Had hailed his "great personality" at Old Trafford - scoring twice for the Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final clash with Argentina, including a last-gasp strike that took the game to extra-time.

With United not deciding to sign the Dutchman permanently, though, and his Burnley contract expiring in the summer of 2025, his future could be up in the air this summer.

Everton have been linked with a move for the towering striker, with the Blues potentially seeing him as an effective addition to their attack before the start of next season, but a new claim suggests that such reports are wide of the mark.

Are Everton expected to sign Weghorst?

According to Football Insider, Everton are "not in the race" to snap up Weghorst in the summer, with the report stating that a "well-placed source has told this site that the Merseysiders will be in the market for a new forward – but the 30-year-old does not figure on Sean Dyche’s wanted list."

While he "doesn’t figure in the plans of Vincent Kompany at parent club Burnley", it seems highly unlikely that Goodison Park will be his next destination.

In truth, Weghorst would feel like a risky signing by Everton this summer, considering the struggles he endured at United, lacking ruthlessness in the final third and looking too one-dimensional, given his height and lack of pace.

The Blues need to be bringing in someone who can guarantee a more regular stream of end product, not to mention an individual who possesses more pace and trickery, ensuring the Merseysiders become a more potent attacking force next season.

Just 34 goals in 38 Premier League games in 2022/23 sums up their struggles in that area, and if at least one top-quality striker isn't added, they could again find themselves in trouble towards the bottom of the table.