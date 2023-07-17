The loss of Richarlison has been hugely detrimental to Everton.

Although his move to Tottenham Hotspur has unravelled into a disaster so far, he was an indispensable component for the Toffees across four seasons, netting double figures in the Premier League on three occasions.

The inability of the Everton hierarchy to replace the forward nearly resulted in relegation, but now with a full summer to assess their options, he must be adequately replaced.

As a result, Victor Boniface has been namedropped as a possible target.

What’s the latest on Victor Boniface to Everton?

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Everton took initial information on the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star as they assess a potential deal. The Toffees are yet to table an offer for the striker, but he is open to a move to Goodison Park.

Although a deal is at the very early stages, it will definitely be one to watch across the summer.

"We are not yet at the stage of formal negotiations but I understand #EvertonFC took initial information on player’s side to glimpse the possibilities of a deal for Victor Boniface," he tweeted. "There is actually absolutely NO offer for the Nigerian striker on the table of #USG even though the player’s open to a move. Interesting transfer to follow this summer."

Is Victor Boniface shades of Richarlison?

The 22-year-old machine has been at Union SG since last summer and has enjoyed the most productive season of his career to date. Across 55 appearances in all competitions, Boniface bagged 34 goal involvements, which has alerted Everton to his talent.

His manager Karel Geraerts has lauded his quality and said:

“I think Boniface, he's doing very good in the team.

"Boniface showed that he has a lot of qualities, he’s strong, he can go with speed. I think now he needs to be physically strong and keep this tempo for 90 minutes.”

The young Nigerian's well-rounded profile and the way he’s excelled in Belgium means he looks ready for a step up to a more fierce league. This is indicated by his rank within the best 13% outside Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals, assists, progressive carries, and successful take-ons per 90.

There is brimming potential in the youngster with scout Jacek Kulig saying he is renowned for his pace, finishing, instinct, heading, athleticism, and movement.

These dynamic and physical traits were also regularly exhibited by Richarlison during his time in the north-west.

The Brazilian has been praised by his former boss Carlo Ancelotti for his similarly unique skill set:

“He is a modern and complete forward, not very sharp on his feet but coordinated and with great synchronization in the area. He is also strong with his head, although he is not a giant. For me, he is among the best forwards.”

The veteran coach made his admiration for the former Watford dynamo extremely clear and also said:

“Richarlison was a fantastic talent before me and will be a fantastic talent after me. He has skills and ability… power and strength and speed.”

In 152 appearances, he recorded 67 goal involvements and his “hard-working” attitude endeared him to the Goodison Park faithful, where he was one of the most popular members of the squad.

Although Boniface would be a rather risky signing due to his lack of experience, it would undoubtedly be exciting.

He could provide Sean Dyche with a different option to the injury-stricken Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and could easily out-score the anonymous Neal Maupay, who has netted just once in his Everton career.