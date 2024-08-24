Key Takeaways Everton boosted in pursuit of "dynamic" targets like Milan Skriniar & Kieran Trippier to strengthen squad during transfer window.

Young talents like Armando Broja could join Everton to provide firepower, with Ipswich move potentially collapsing - a positive for the Toffees.

Potential arrivals like Alisson Santana and midfield reinforcements like Scott McTominay could help Everton under manager Sean Dyche.

Everton have received a boost in their quest to sign a "dynamic" Premier League player in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees are still showing an interest in making further signings before the transfer cut-off, with Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar emerging as a hugely exciting target. The Slovakian is out of favour at the Ligue 1 giants and Sean Dyche's side are among the clubs in the mix to snap him up.

Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier has also been linked with joining Everton in recent days, having realised that he is no longer considered a regular starter under Eddie Howe. Should the Merseysiders decide to opt for a younger option in that position, Junior Dina Ebimbe could come in. The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro forward Alisson Santana has emerged as an attacking target as Dyche looks to add more firepower to his squad, especially if Dominic Calvert-Lewin ends up moving to another club before the transfer window reaches its conclusion.

With Amadou Onana joining Aston Villa earlier in the summer, further midfield reinforcements could be needed for Everton, and Scott McTominay and Edoardo Bove have both been mentioned as potential arrivals, with the pair at Manchester United and Roma respectively.

Everton boosted in pursuit of "dynamic" attacker

Taking to X, reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg claimed that Ipswich Town's move for Everton target Armando Broja could collapse, with the Toffees still showing an interest in signing him this summer:

This is an undoubted positive for Everton, even though a switch to Portman Road is not necessarily out of the question.

Still only 22 years of age, it is easy to think that the £40,000-a-week Albanian is older than he is given how long he seems to have been around - he made his Premier League debut at the age of 18 against Everton in March 2020.

He talents received praise from Fulham manager Marco Silva during his a loan spell at Craven Cottage, with the Portuguese boss saying: "He's a more dynamic striker than Raul Jimenez. He will add something different to us. His qualities are his pace, his capacity to attack in behind, he's dynamic in his mobility and can cause problems to the backline."

The fact that Ipswich are now considering other targets can only bode well for Everton, and if they tie him down to a permanent deal, he could lead the line at Goodison Park for many years to come.

Broja already has eight goals to his name in the Premier League, albeit coming in 66 appearances, but if he can settle at a club instead of jumping around on loan, the Toffees could see the best of him for a long time.