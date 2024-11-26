Everton manager Sean Dyche is now open to the idea of selling a "fantastic" Toffees player in the January window, according to a fresh transfer update.

Everton manager & transfer news

After a promising spell earlier in the season saw Everton find some form as they responded to an awful start to the campaign, they have gone backwards again in recent weeks.

Admittedly, the back-to-back goalless draws away to West Ham and at home to Brentford aren't disastrous results, but they were dull performances, with Dyche's men unable to break down 10 men for much of the game in the latter. For that reason, the manager is under increasing pressure to keep his job, even though it looks like his position is safe for the time being.

Everton also continue to be linked with new signings to bolster their squad, with former Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo seen as a potential option to bring in. He is currently at Juventus, but could be eager to seal a move away to enjoy more regular playing time.

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is also reportedly being looked at by the Blues, with additions needed in the middle of the park. He has started 11 Serie A games this season, averaging 2 aerial duel wins and 1.5 tackles per game in the competition this season.

Everton willing to sell "fantastic" player

According to AS Roma Live, Everton and Dyche could be willing to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January, seeing him as an expendable figure at this point in his Toffees career. Serie A giants Juventus are named as a potential suitor for the striker.

Allowing the 27-year-old to leave would generate transfer funds for new signings, with the Englishman likely to be of interest to plenty of clubs.

Everton fans may be split about his situation, with some still seeing the £100,000-a-week star as an important player and their best attacker, while will say he is past his best and injury-prone.

Calvert-Lewin made himself a hero during last season's memorable 2-0 win at home to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, with Danny Murphy hailing his goal against their rivals:

"He gets the rewards of his great performance, yes why is he on the back post? Where is Van Dijk? Why is Trent not blocking him? A man of his quality in the air, it’s a fantastic leap, but you can’t be free."

Injuries haven't been as much of an issue for Calvert-Lewin this season, but he has struggled to make an impact in the final third, scoring only 2 goals in 12 Premier League starts.

He is out of contract at the end of this season, so Everton know that January will be the last chance to earn a fee for the attacker, meaning that selling him midway through the season may be the best outcome, assuming they can bring in an excellent replacement.