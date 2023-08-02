Everton remain interested in Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia, despite the recent news of an agreed deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign 19-year-old striker Youssef Chermiti.

Is Boulaye Dia signing for Everton?

That's according to Italian outlet La Citta di Salerno - via Sport Witness - who believe that even though Dia has shown a willingness to remain with the Serie A side for at least one more season, he could be charmed by the Toffees, who can offer him a starring role in the Premier League.

It was previously claimed that Sean Dyche's outfit had offered €18-20m (£15-17m) plus Neal Maupay for the Senegalese striker, though negotiations do not appear to have entered the culminating phase.

Everton survived relegation from the top-flight by the skin of their teeth last season, and with Wolverhampton Wanderers the only side to score fewer goals than the Merseyside club's 34, owner Farhad Moshiri's present focus on the frontline this window is more than rational.

Who is Boulaye Dia?

Everton's endeavours were certainly hampered by the squad's inefficacy in front of goal; this year, Dyche will be determined to eradicate the past maladies and chart a course for success.

One of the few bright sparks was Alex Iwobi, who looked reformed and revitalised in his new role as a central playmaker, as opposed to his previous deployment as a winger.

Across his first three Premier League campaigns on Merseyside, Iwobi mustered just four goals and five assists from 83 appearances; this term, despite Everton's woes, the 27-year-old scored twice and produced eight assists in the Premier League.

As per FBref, the 63-cap Nigerian ranks among the top 14% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90.

By signing Dia and deploying him in front of the £120k-per-week Iwobi, a continuous flow of offensive energy would rekindle the Goodison Park side's attacking impetus, with the 26-year-old scoring 16 goals and supplying six assists in the Serie A last season.

Described as a "handful" by journalist Josh Bunting, Dia ranks among the top 16% of forwards for goals despite ranking among the bottom 6% for total shots per 90, which highlights his clinical ability, something that Iwobi could latch onto as he channels his creativity into the former Villarreal striker's lane.

The marksman only penned a permanent deal with Salernitana this summer, for a reported €12m (£10m), after dazzling on loan, but that has not stopped Dyche from advancing negotiations.

With his ability to find the back of the net at ease an attribute that has been sorely missed on the blue half of Merseyside in recent years, Dia could be a first-rate acquisition to send Goodison Park into cacophonous cheer once again.

And with Iwobi pulling the strings behind him, driving into the danger area and serving opportunities into Dia's path on a silver platter, the verve of this Everton team might just return.