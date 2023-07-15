Everton securing a new loan to help with the construction of their new stadium could be 'better than any long-term signing', according to journalist Dean Jones.

When are Everton moving to their new stadium?

According to The Athletic, the loan fund that the Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Limited, who are behind overseeing the construction of Everton's new stadium located on Bramley Moore-Dock, received to help with the ongoing erection of the stadium is said to be worth around £40 million.

Ormskirk firm Blythe Capital's owner Andrew Bell was said to be an agent in the deal that 'satisfied' Everton owner Farhad Moshiri's demand for external investment in a period of uncertainty at the club on and off the pitch, as cited by The Liverpool Echo.

Protests over the running of Everton at boardroom level were widespread last term as the Toffees narrowly stayed in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign following a narrow 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, as per BBC Sport.

Earlier this year, Everton were referred to an independent commission regarding their spending during 2021/22, which could now cost them millions of pounds due to Leicester, Leeds, Burnley and Southampton threatening to take legal action against the Blues 'if they lose their case for an alleged breach' of the Premier League’s financial regulations, which is set to be put forward on October 25th this year, as per The Guardian.

MSP Sports Capital had reportedly signed an exclusivity agreement with Everton back in May, which will allow the firm to plough fresh investment into the club, as per talkSPORT.

Nevertheless, iNews claim that talks are at an 'advanced stage' but 'no timeline' is in place for when the deal might be concluded regarding 25% of the club's stakeholding.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that news that the Everton Stadium's construction is continuing to move swimmingly could be 'better' than a new signing for the fans.

Jones told FFC: "They don't have long left at Goodison now and the look of that new stadium is so easy on the eye and looks like it's going to be stunning. I think fans will certainly love it once they're there, even if they don't like leaving behind the traditions of Goodison at this moment in time. Of course, you worry slightly about how your side might adapt to a new environment, but for the long term in modern-day football, a move like this is needed. It could, it could turn out to be better than any long-term signing."

What now for Everton?

Everton boss Sean Dyche seems like a man who won't pay any more attention than he needs to regarding matters off the field at the club and will most likely be focusing on identifying potential arrivals that can make an impact on his side moving forward.

Former Aston Villa full-back Ashley Young looks set to be the first signing of his reign and is undergoing a medical ahead of a free transfer to the Toffees, as per The Guardian.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Young's transfer to Everton is imminent, stating on Twitter: "Ashley Young medical will take place later today; he will sign the contract right after as new Everton player on a free transfer. Here we go, confirmed."

Sassuolo left-back Rogerio is another name of interest to Everton, who have 'requested information' on the 25-year-old, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Blackburn Rovers kid Adam Wharton has emerged as a further target for the Blues; however, they will need to meet his price tag of £15 million and fend off competition from Newcastle United to sign him, as per The Sun.