Everton are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer after another disappointing season in the Premier League and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Brandon Vazquez?

According to The Athletic, Cinnicinati FC are reluctant to part ways with their star striker this summer and any deal done would likely result in snapping up the services when the MLS season ends.

As per the report, Everton and Hoffenheim are named as potential suitors for Brandon Vazquez, but with another one of their strikers (Brenner) also touted for a move away from the MLS club, the Toffees may be forced to wait until January to bring the centre-forward to Goodison Park.

Would Vazquez be worth the wait for Everton?

It is no secret that Everton found it difficult in front of goal this season due to Richarlison and Anthony Gordon's departure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to struggle with fitness problems.

The lack of consistent and reliable performers in the final third resulted in the Merseysiders getting caught up in a tight relegation scrap at the bottom of the table and tallying up the second-fewest goals (34) in the entire Premier League.

As a result, the signing of Vazquez would be a massive boost for Sean Dyche as he endeavours to improve the performances, increase goal contributions and lead Everton into a position where they can more comfortably compete.

Over 107 appearances for his current club, the 24-year-old has proven himself to be a "ruthless goal-scoring machine" in the words of journalist Chris Smith.

Indeed, the £3m-rated forward has scored 32 goals and registered 14 assists, averaging a goal contribution every 134 minutes, an output that would be a huge asset to Everton next season and could see him become the perfect Calvert-Lewin heir.

The Toffees striker has been a talisman for the team in the past and been influential when it has mattered most to the club, notably scoring 16 league goals in the 2020/21 campaign. However, over the last 18 months, his constant injury issues have massively hindered his ability to get a run of form going, finding the net just nine times since.

Dyche will surely now be desperate for more consistency in the role to ensure mistakes are not repeated in relying on the striker's return, and their top-flight status won't be compromised again next season, so Vazquez could be the perfect player to succeed the 26-year-old.

Unlike the Premier League, the MLS runs by calendar year so currently Vazquez is playing an integral role in America whilst Europe breaks until August, so it is understandable why Cincinnati would be reluctant to part ways with such a huge asset mid-season.

Having said that, Everton are at a point where they have been riding their luck in the top flight for too long and after only being saved in the final 45 minutes of the season from dropping into the Championship, waiting another six months for a striker could be detrimental.