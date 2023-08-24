Much of the turmoil that shrouds Everton is attributed to their shocking transfer strategy.

The club has made a damaging habit of signing underwhelming players on extortionate wages, with only the rare sale gaining any profit.

As a result, in the last two Premier League seasons, the Merseysiders have narrowly avoided relegation.

Without a win or a goal in the current campaign, Sean Dyche's men now look destined for another testing year as they fight to maintain their top-flight status.

However, it seems the club is still yet to learn from its previous mistakes, and one of the latest targets won't fill the Goodison Park faithful with any confidence…

What’s the latest Everton transfer news?

According to reports, Everton are one of several clubs that are keenly tracking the availability of Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Japhet Tanganga.

Alongside the Toffees, Inter Milan and Luton are also looking at the defender, who is more likely to stay in England if he follows through with a move away from North London.

The newly promoted side are said to be leading the race, as they push for a loan with an option to buy. Nevertheless, Goodison Park remains a possible destination.

The Athletic revealed that Spurs would prefer a permanent move for the 24-year-old.

Tanganga hasn’t made the squad for the opening games of the season, and he is in a group of players who are ‘free to leave.’

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

The defender joined the Tottenham academy in 2009 and made his senior debut a decade later in the EFL Cup against Colchester in 2019.

Since then, the £25k-per-week ace has been unable to nail down regular game time and now in 2023 looks like nothing more than a squad player.

Part of this is due to injury as Tanganga has missed 52 games in all competitions through injury. But, when fit, managers are reluctant to deploy him, as he only reached double-figures for appearances in a Premier League season once.

Earlier in the year, talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara [17:38pm, February 11, 2023], questioned his credentials and said:

“Tanganga, how he is still playing for Tottenham, I don’t know. It looks like he has got ice skates on him every time he is defending. It’s embarrassing.”

Moreover, this signing would derail the development of Jarrad Branthwaite, who is deserving of a first-team opportunity this term.

The 6 foot 5 titan spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, making 27 Eredivisie appearances.

During this time, former PSV and Ajax manager Aad de Mos heaped praise on the youngster, and said he is “very strong positionally.”

Steven Pressley, who used to coach Branthwaite at Carlisle United, goes a step further with his comments and added:

“He had so many quality attributes to become a top player. I told people he was a future England international.

“The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer.”

Given the abject form of Michael Keane, it should be Branthwwaite to assume responsibility for replacing him.

The signing of Tanganga, who has a patchy fitness record and hasn’t consistently proved himself at the highest level, is a highly risky strategy that would likely backfire, whilst pushing Branthwwaite down the pecking order.