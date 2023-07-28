Everton have been strongly linked with a move for Brian Brobbey this summer, and now a new update has emerged on the club's pursuit of the player.

How much is Brian Brobbey worth?

According to BBC Sport, Everton remain keen on signing the Ajax striker this summer.

As per the report, Sean Dyche still desperately needs attacking reinforcements after a poor Premier League season and it is claimed that deals are still being pursued to sign both Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto and Brobbey this summer.

The player is currently valued at £14m, as per Football Transfers.

Who is Brian Brobbey?

It is clear that strengthening the attacking third is a huge priority for the Everton hierarchy ahead of the return to action in the Premier League next month, and it may now become an even bigger urgency after reports this week revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is attracting interest.

It was claimed in the Italian media that AS Roma are keen to replace Tammy Abraham with the Toffees talisman, however, the Daily Mail revealed that Everton have no intentions of letting their striker go this summer.

Indeed, the departures of Anthony Gordon and Richarlison have left Dyche will few quality and experienced options to unleash in his forward line, but there is no denying that Calvert-Lewin has become an unreliable and inconsistent feature at Goodison Park.

Over the last two seasons, the £100k-per-week forward has spent 203 days in recovery for various injury issues and has only managed to play 36 games in all competitions - scoring just seven goals and delivering three assists during that period - which led to concerns from former player Stan Collymore last season:

"These are worrying times for Dominic Calvert-Lewin There’s no denying it – Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injuries are becoming a major problem."

"Everton and Sean Dyche can’t afford to wait on their main striker to be fit. The position they’re in now means they need someone to be fit, available and performing consistently."

As a result, the signing of Brobbey could present Everton with a golden opportunity to part ways with the injury-prone Englishman, bolster transfer funds and provide Dyche with a trustworthy centre-forward who can contribute consistently.

Over 32 league appearances last season, the 21-year-old - hailed a "great talent" by compatriot and Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk - scored 13 goals, registered three assists and created four big chances - an output no Everton player managed to match in all competitions last season, let alone in the Premier League, with top-scorer Dwight McNeil scoring seven.

Not only that, the Dutchman ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the leagues most similar to the Eredivisie for shots on goal, pass completion, touches and progressive passes recieved, as per FBref, proving that he is a huge and enviable presence to have in front of goal.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Everton to snap up the services of Brobbey this summer, as he could be a worthy successor to Calvert-Lewin and significantly improve the threat and consistency in the final third.