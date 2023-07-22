The biggest task for Sean Dyche in order to provide Everton with more breathing space away from relegation is organising a reconfiguration of the frontline.

Last season in the Premier League, the Toffees only scored two or more in a match on six occasions as their lack of attacking threat nearly condemned the club to its first relegation from the top flight since 1951.

Their proud record means the club currently has the second-longest tenure in the top flight, and if Dyche wants this to continue, it is clear what is needed.

They have already kickstarted this process as Arnaut Danjuma is set to undergo a medical at Goodison Park ahead of signing a loan deal until June 2024.

This is a solid start, but Everton still require a conventional striker and focal point, with Brian Brobbey identified as a possible target.

What’s the latest on Brian Brobbey to Everton?

According to Football Insider, Everton are interested in signing the Ajax frontman this summer.

The 21-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and the Merseyside outfit are weighing up the option of pursuing a deal.

A new striker is understood to be a key priority as the club look to provide support for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose patchy fitness record means he is an unreliable asset.

Ellis Simms has already been allowed to join Championship side Coventry City, whilst Neal Maupay could follow him as he has many potential suitors in Italy.

This has opened the door for Brobbey, who could be a vital addition to the side.

Would Brian Brobbey be a good signing for Everton?

The forward re-joined Ajax on a permanent deal last summer and has just enjoyed his most productive season to date. In 17 Eredivisie starts, he recorded 16 goal contributions and was the club’s top scorer.

Brobbey has demonstrated that he is above the current level of opposition and warrants a move to a more competitive league. This is shown by his rank within the best 3% outside of Europe’s top-five leagues among his positional peers for non-penalty goals per 90 and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

His quality has been recognised by Virgil van Dijk, who praised Brobbey’s glimmering potential, saying: “I think he’s a great boy. He is a great talent and basically has everything. He is fast, strong and can finish well.”

The Liverpool titan also backed the youngster to be a “weapon” for the national team. He is yet to make his international debut for the senior side, but the Dutchman has netted nine times in 17 games for the U21 side.

The £50k-per-week livewire can follow in Danjuma’s footsteps by moving to the north-west.

In the 2021/22 season, Brobbey's compatriot was an indispensable component of a Villarreal side that reached the Champions League semi-finals, netting six times in 11 matches. He was also the club’s top La Liga scorer with ten goals.

Therefore, both players have shown they can provide notable levels of output and could be invaluable additions to a squad that desperately lacks conviction and potency.