Everton are interested in signing a struggling Premier League star before the end of the month, with Sean Dyche looking to combat a poor start to the season.

What's the latest on Callum Hudson-Odoi to Everton?

That's according to TEAMtalk, who claim that the Toffees are in contention to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, though they do stress that Nottingham Forest are currently favourites and Fulham also remain interested despite ostensibly pulling out of the race.

The Evening Standard previously reported that Dyche's outfit could make their move for the 22-year-old following Fulham's reluctance to meet the Blues' £8m asking price.

Everton have been working fervently to bolster the attacking ranks after a poor season, signing Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison on loan, sealing teenage forward Youssef Chermiti's signature for £15m and closing on a deal for Southampton striker Che Adams.

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Having been the subject of a failed £70m transfer offer from imperious German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in 2019, Hudson-Odoi has plummeted from prominence.

Once renowned as one of Europe's pre-eminent youngsters, the three-cap England international is in dire need of a recalibration, having lost his way at Stamford Bridge and endured a subpar loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen last term, scoring just one goal and assist apiece from 21 matches, very much on the periphery.

At Everton, he would have an excellent opportunity to reinvent himself, potentially catalysing a weary attack, sapped of energy and bereft of confidence.

Indeed, the Toffees have lost their opening two matches of the 2023/24 campaign, yet to see the opposing net bulge, after surviving a startling relegation scare last term, finishing 17th - and the league's second-lowest scorers - after beating Bournemouth in the final fixture.

Hudson-Odoi remains an "amazingly talented" winger, as has been said by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and with his pace and dynamism down - primarily - the left flank, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could rekindle his fire and serve as the thriving focal frontman once again.

The 6 foot 2 Englishman has been ravaged by injuries over the past several seasons, missing 51 matches since the summer of 2021 and consequently scoring only seven goals since.

His issues have been emblematic of the Goodison Park outfit's own struggles, with Neal Maupay, who signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £15m last summer, scoring just once from 31 matches for the club, failing to efficiently serve in Calvert-Lewin's stead.

Hudson-Odoi has even been touted to become a "world-class player" by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, having posted eight goals and 11 assists across his first two full campaigns with the west London giants.

As per FBref, Hudson-Odoi ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 18% for progressive passes and the top 15% for progressive carries per 90.

While the £180k-per-week ace might feel at his nadir right now, such metrics illustrate his natural talent and prowess as a driving force on the wing, pushing into dangerous areas and providing positivity and precision through his passing moves.

Calvert-Lewin would benefit from such an ability, whenever he returns from his latest injury setback, having suffered a nasty facial injury in the defeat to Villa last weekend.

Over the past several years, Everton's attack has been collectively dismal, and while the towering talisman has not been at the races himself, supplementation has been in short supply and he could benefit from a creative whiz, such as Hudson-Odoi, to add a new dimension to the squad's efforts.

Lest we forget, the one-time Sheffield United prospect plundered 36 goals from 2019/20-2020/21, even being hailed as a "monster" by Kulig for his prolific brilliance up front.

Hudson-Odoi needs a fresh start, and at just 22 years of age, he is still more than capable of using that shiny framework to craft a successful career, and while Everton have not been impressive over the past few years, the convergence of player and club could pay dividends.