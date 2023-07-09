The summer transfer window is already in full swing, although transfer activity has been rather muted at Everton so far, with the Merseyside outfit yet to bring in any new faces with the new season just over a month away.

With the Toffees having also previously made no new signings in January amid their bid for survival, the need for further depth and quality is seemingly now even greater, with Sean Dyche no doubt in need of the appropiate tools to help avoid another relegation scrap in 2023/24.

Despite the rather quiet nature of the club's window so far, one name that has been mentioned is Sheffield United star, lliman Ndiaye, with Fabrizio Romano naming the Goodison outfit as one of the clubs who are interested in signing the 23-year-old playmaker.

This follows claims made by Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett back in January which suggested that Dyche and co had lodged a £25m bid to sign the Senegalese international on deadline day, with the player facing an uncertain future at Bramall Lane having now entered the final year of his contract.

Fresh form having propelled the Blades to promotion - after scoring 14 goals and laying on 11 assists in 46 Championship outings last term - Ndiaye could be the man to help bolster Dyche's attacking ranks this summer, following in the footsteps of the likes of Phil Jagielka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in arriving on Merseyside from the Yorkshire side.

Due to his likeness to the latter man as a figure who typically operates through the middle - or in a number ten berth - the hope will be that Ndiaye can prove as much of a success as Calvert-Lewin has been in recent years.

How much did Everton pay for Calvert-Lewin?

The England international was snapped up from the Blades on a bargain £1.5m deal back in the summer of 2016, having spent time on loan at Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town prior to that in his teenage years.

While injury has dogged the 26-year-old of late - having notably made just 17 league appearances last season - the 6 foot 2 striker has blossomed into the Toffees' main man in attack, having now scored 60 goals in 209 games in all competitions over the past seven years.

That includes a particularly fruitful spell during Carlo Ancelotti's time at the helm, with Calvert-Lewin bagging 13 league goals in the 2019/20 season, before plundering 16 top-flight goals in the following campaign.

Lauded as a "top striker" by Ancelotti, the Sheffield-born machine has proven to be a truly astute capture since joining from his local side, with the hope being that Everton can replicate that masterclass with the addition of another exciting forward in the form of Ndiaye.

The latter man has earned rave reviews as a result of his standout form in the second tier in recent times, with Sheffield United coach Jack Lester stating that the France-born sensation "does things you can't coach" such is his "natural" talent, with the 5 foot 11 gem also seemingly rather "fearless" when taking to the field.

That fearlessness could ensure that the fleet-footed ace is not overawed by the step up to life in the top flight, with the chance there for him to replicate Calvert-Lewin's success if he is to link up with Dyche and co this summer.