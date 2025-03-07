Everton are stepping into Bramley Moore next season, and David Moyes' return to the dugout feels apt in a way.

Many interminable years of strife and suffering have prevented Everton from reaching the heights the fanbase has yearned for, with early ambition under Farhad Moshiri devolving into profligate dysfunction.

Moyes' team have displayed early signs of hitting a level unseen on the Blue half of Merseyside for many years, but to solidify that in the long run, The Friedkin Group will need to back the manager in the transfer market.