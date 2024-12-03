It has been a torrid season so far for Everton, and they find themselves in big trouble as a busy festive period rolls around. The Toffees currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League, with 11 points to their name and one point clear of the relegation zone.

They have won just two games this season, beating relegation rivals Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town. Aside from those victories, it has not been an easy ride for Toffees fans, who have seen their side draw five and lose six in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, that has piled the pressure on manager Sean Dyche, and there have been links with candidates to replace the Englishman.

The manager who could replace Dyche at Everton

There is definitely heat on Dyche at the moment, and the Toffees need to start picking up points or he may well be removed from his post. The Merseysiders have been linked with a couple of candidates in recent months.

One of those is former England manager Gareth Southgate. According to a GiveMeSport report from back in September, the 54-year-old has been spoken about “as an ambitious option to potentially succeed Dyche” if they decide to sack him.

There is no doubting Southgate’s ability to create a good atmosphere within the team, something the Toffees could do with. During England’s Euro 2024 campaign, The Guardian journalist Jonathan Wilson suggested he might be “perhaps rather better at the management side of football management than the football”.

The other man linked with the potentially vacant role at Goodison Park recently is Jose Mourinho. The legendary Portuguese boss is currently working at Fenerbahce, but Football Insider said in October that the former Chelsea boss can't be ruled out if the job becomes available.

It would certainly be a bold choice from the Everton board, and there is no doubt what Mourinho would bring to the table; experience and charisma.

He has had many unforgettable moments in press conferences and on the touchline and has won it all in the game. It would be an ambitious appointment from the Toffees.

However, Mourinho is not the only Portuguese manager linked with the club should they sack Dyche.

Everton could land biggest coup since Ancelotti

The manager in question here is Sergio Conceicao. According to a report from TeamTalk late last month, the former FC Porto boss is the 'number one target' of prospective new owners The Friedkin Group to replace Dyche. The Portuguese manager is currently a free agent.

It would also be a bold move, given his success in the hot seat at Porto. He managed over 350 games for the Dragons, winning an impressive 11 trophies.

His final game in charge was the 2023/24 Taca de Portugal final, which his side won 2-1 against Sporting, then managed by current Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

Conceicao record at Porto Stat Number Games 368 Wins 265 Draws 48 Losses 55 Goals for 803 Goals against 317 Trophies 11 Stats from Transfermarkt

The 50-year-old is a manager who prefers to use a 4-2-3-1 system, which certainly fits the current Toffees squad nicely. It is the formation that Dyche has tended to favour this season at Goodison Park, and whilst there would need to be tactical tweaks made, there are perhaps not many personnel changes required if they stick to such a system.

One thing that would be refreshing for the Everton supporters is Conceicao’s style of football. Football scout Antonio Mango described Porto’s style of play as “heavy metal”, and it would certainly be a big change for the Toffees, who are used to the more reserved style they currently play.

As per Sofascore, they have the lowest amount of average possession in the entire Premier League currently, with 40.3%.

It certainly feels like this would be the Toffees' biggest managerial coup since Carlo Ancelotti became head coach. The legendary Italian manager, who is now in his second stint at Real Madrid, made the move to Merseyside in December 2019. He oversaw 67 games during his time at Goodison Park, helping them to a tenth-place finish in 2020/21.

Replacing Dyche with a Mourinho-esque figure like Conceicao would be a bold move from the prospective new Everton owners, almost as big as the appointment of Ancelotti. Not only would they be bringing in a serial winner, but a coach who could completely transform their style of play.

Manager Focus Who are the greatest coaches in the land? Football FanCast's Manager Focus series aims to reveal all.

After the turbulent years under the likes of Rafa Benitez, Frank Lampard and current boss, Dyche, snapping up Conceicao - who is also a reported target for West Ham United - could represent a real statement capture.