With Everton desperately needing to raise funds this summer, Sean Dyche has the job of being in charge of a rebuild job at Goodison Park to avoid a relegation battle in the Premier League next season.

The club are in danger of a further breach of PSR next season if they fail to offload any talents during the off-season, with the Toffees at risk of losing some of their key talents.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana are the two most likely to depart Merseyside this summer, with the youngsters subject to interest from various other English sides with any deal for the pair costing any interested party upwards of £50m for their signatures.

However, the club could also offload numerous other first-team members to combat their current financial situation, with the club able to sell a handful of other talents.

One player in particular could be set for a Goodison exit, failing to live up to the expectations he once had upon his big-money move to the club a couple of years ago.

Everton could part ways with talent this summer

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Everton defender Ben Godfrey has rejected a new deal at the club ahead of the summer, prompting interest from Italian sides AC Milan and Roma.

The 26-year-old has just one year left on his existing deal with the Toffees, with Dyche’s side potentially losing him for nothing in January should any of the Serie A clubs offer him a pre-contract agreement.

Godfrey has previously been linked with a move to the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, but the defender rejected interest to stay at Goodison, but could now be on the move.

This summer could be the last opportunity for Dyche’s side to offload the former Norwich City man, in a bid to raise funds in their PSR battle, but they will undoubtedly lose money on the fee they paid for him under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ben Godfrey’s market value in 2024

After joining the club from Norwich for £25m back in October 2020, Godfrey looked to be a real coup for the club - with the defender previously being linked with Manchester United.

He made an immediate impact at the heart of the Everton defence, featuring 36 times for the club in all competitions. However, that was by far his best campaign at the club, with his minutes and appearances gradually declining after his first campaign.

During the 2021/22 season, Godfrey made 27 appearances for the Toffees, featuring for 2,345 minutes as the club narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

Ben Godfrey's PL stats at Everton Season Appearances Minutes played 2023/24 15 1,121' 2022/23 13 803' 2021/22 23 2,031' 2020/21 31 2,683' Stats via Transfermarkt

The arrival of Tarkowski last season saw his appearance tally drop further, with the former Norwich defender only able to play 13 times for the Toffees, with minutes decreasing by more than 50%.

As a result, the centre-back has seen his market value plummet to just £3.8m, as per Football Transfers - a drop over £21m from the fee the Toffees forked out for his signature nearly four years ago.

He's clearly the third-choice centre-back under Dyche, with the boss favouring the likes of Branthwaite and James Tarkowski at the heart of the defence, with Godfrey often having to feature at right and left-back as a result.

The club need to be brutal with outgoings given their current financial situation, with Godfrey personally needing a move away from the club in order to resurrect his once-promising career.