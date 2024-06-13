Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto are two strikers who you’d expect to tear up the Premier League and players who should be featuring for a side in the top half of the division.

However, the duo struggled during 2023/24 to produce the form needed to pull Everton further clear of the relegation zone, despite the Toffees’ excellent end to the campaign.

Sean Dyche’s side ended the season 14 points clear of the drop despite receiving a total of eight points deducted for breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules but were desperately lacking goals that would’ve secured the club's safety way before they did.

The forward duo only managed a total of ten league goals between them this season, with Dyche needing to bolster his attacking department over the summer to avoid any further relegation threat during the 2024/25 campaign.

Since the conclusion of the previous season, Everton have been on the lookout for a new frontman, with numerous names catching the eye in their attempts to combat their biggest issue.

Everton’s hunt for a new striker this summer

In recent weeks, Everton have been linked with a £20m move to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albanian forward made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea and Fulham, scoring just once in the 2-0 win for the Blues against the side he spent the second half of the season on loan at.

They will face competition from the likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace for his signature, but they would be better off signing another striking alternative during the off-season.

A couple of days ago, Graeme Bailey claimed that the Toffees were interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham this summer - a move that would certainly be a huge upgrade on any move for the current Chelsea striker.

They’ve both featured in the Premier League during their career, with Abraham - who has reportedly been valued at £40m - coming out on top over his former teammate, with the pair both coming through the academy at Stamford Bridge.

How Broja and Abraham compare in their PL careers Statistics Broja Abraham Games 66 89 Goals 8 26 Assists 2 5 Minutes played 2,802 5,024 Minutes per goal or assist 280 162 Stats via Transfermarkt

Despite his excellent record for the Blues in England’s top-flight, the Englishman has also demonstrated his fantastic abilities in 2023/24, with the 26-year-old heads and tails above the Albanian with his all-round play.

Why Abraham would be a better option than Broja

When comparing the pair on FBref for the 2023/24 season, it’s clear Abraham has produced the better stats despite having limited minutes due to an ACL injury.

The Englishman - who has been hailed in the past as a "goal machine" by academy coach Stephen Elliott - has scored the same number of goals as the Fulham loanee, having featured in 13 games fewer than his former Chelsea teammate.

As a result, he’s averaged more goals per 90 in Serie A this season than Broja has in the Premier League, doubling the tally the 22-year-old has produced.

The “phenomenal” talent, as dubbed The Premier League Panel's Raj Chohan, has won nearly double the amount of aerial battles compared to Broja, demonstrating his ability to fit into Dyche’s system which heavily relies on players being able to play as a target man and provide an aerial presence.

How Broja and Abraham compare in 2023/24 Statistics Broja Abraham Games 21 8 Goals 1 1 Goals per 90 0.2 0.4 Percentage of shots on target 15% 50% Aerials won 30% 55% Stats via FBref

Abraham has also managed to get 50% of his shots this season on target, with the current Chelsea man only able to notch up a tally of 15% - a really poor return for a top-level forward.

All things considered, both are options that would undoubtedly improve Dyche’s frontline, but ultimately, Abraham would be a great option for the Toffees and one that could solve their current goalscoring problems.