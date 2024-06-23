Despite excelling defensively under boss Sean Dyche during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Everton have struggled within the attacking third to produce quality on a regular basis.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure both notched up seven goals in the league, but endured droughts throughout the campaign, with the latter failing to score for over four months - a period that saw the club pick up just one win in 15 outings.

The Toffees only managed a tally of 40 goals in their 38 Premier League matches, with only bottom club Sheffield United producing a total fewer than Dyche’s side.

Outgoings will undoubtedly be the focus this summer to boost their PSR standing, but the club should also target a forward, with the Toffees already eyeing up one player to improve the goalscoring situation at Goodison Park.

Everton interested in signing £20m talent this summer

According to reports in France, Everton have entered the race to sign Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye this summer, in an attempt to improve their lack of goals in recent months.

The 24-year-old only joined the French side for £20m from Sheffield United last summer after their promotion back to the Premier League, but he could be set for a return to England just one year after leaving.

He scored three goals and registered three assists in Ligue 1 last season, a respectable return, but it may not be enough to secure his future at the club.

The journalist claims that Dyche’s side have already tabled an offer for the Senegalese forward, with the club potentially able to land their target who they’ve eyed for many years.

Ndiaye’s potential move could allow the club to move one forward on, following recent interest from fellow Premier League sides for his signature despite his poor recent form.

Why Ndiaye could allow Dyche to forget about Calvert-Lewin

The Englishman has been a great servant for the Toffees after signing for the Blues for £1.5m back in the summer of 2016, scoring 68 times in 247 appearances for the club.

However, given their recent troubles with PSR, they may be forced to offload him, with Newcastle United now looking likely to acquire his services.

Ndiaye would be a completely different option than the 27-year-old, but one that can take the Toffees to the next level, with his excellent ability with the ball at his feet.

Although the Everton man has contributed with more goals and assists in 2023/24, Ndiaye has dominated with his all-round play, adding a new dimension to the Toffees’ attack.

The youngster has performed much better with the ball at his feet, completing two times the amount of progressive passes to his teammates, whilst also achieving a 27% better pass completion rate.

How DCL & Ndiaye compare in 2023/24 Statistics DCL Ndiaye Games 32 30 Goals + assists 9 6 Progressive passes 31 62 Pass accuracy 56% 83% Take-on success rate 33% 56% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed nearly double the amount of successful take-ons than Calvert-Lewin, an example of the quality the “ridiculously talented” forward, as dubbed by the Second Tier Podcast, possesses in the final third.

Whilst Calvert-Lewin has been an excellent servant for the club, should they receive a bid in the region of their asking price, they must allow him to depart with Ndiaye potentially the perfect replacement.

He’s undoubtedly a different style of centre-forward to the Toffees’ number nine, but he would flourish with the current crop of attacking players at Goodison, allowing the club to pull clear of the drop zone next season.