After the departure of midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier this window, Everton have been on the hunt for a new midfielder to fill the void ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Belgian was a key first-team member under Sean Dyche last season, featuring 30 times for the Toffees as they survived a relegation scare after being deducted eight points for breaching the league’s PSR rules.

With the transfer window closing in less than two weeks time, the club will have to work tirelessly to sign a replacement for Onana, especially after missing out on a deal on Manchester City man Kalvin Phillips.

The one-time England international completed a season-long loan deal to join newly promoted Ipswich Town earlier this week, ending Dyche’s hopes of landing the midfielder after previously registering interest in the 28-year-old.

As a result, the Toffees could reignite interest in one talent who, like Phillips, has previously been linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer.

Everton could land £105k-p/w sensation

After missing out on the Englishman, Everton could look to reignite interest and complete a deal to sign Juventus want away Arthur Melo before the transfer deadline.

The Brazilian ace has been told he’s free to leave the Serie A side after the appointment of Thiago Motta, with Dyche’s side battling Newcastle United for his signature.

Arthur, who earns a reported £105k-per-week as per Capology, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Fiorentina last season, featuring 33 times in the league, registering five goal contributions as he looked to get his career back on track.

The former Liverpool loanee would be a superb addition to Dyche’s ranks, softening the blow of missing out on Phillips after the club’s long-standing interest in the Englishman.

Why Arthur could allow Everton fans to forget about Phillips

After failing to make an impact under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad following his £45m move back in the summer of 2022, Phillips was sent on loan to West Ham United for the second half of last season - in another disastrous spell for the midfielder.

He only made ten appearances for the Hammers, which included a terrible mistake on his debut against Bournemouth, before being sent off in the defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Despite his unsuccessful stint in London, the club tried to secure a move for Phillips, but to no avail, with Arthur undoubtedly a better addition when delving into the pair’s respective stats from 2023/24.

The “outstanding” Juventus ace, as described by former teammate Jordan Henderson, completed 92% of the passes he attempted last season compared to Phillips’ tally of 83% - showcasing his ability at retaining the ball and finding a teammate.

Arthur also dominated when it comes to dribbles completed, achieving a completion rate of 73% compared to the former West Ham loanee who could only muster a measly 25%.

How Arthur Melo & Phillips compare in 2023/24 Statistics Arthur Phillips Games played 33 12 Minutes played 1993 396 Pass accuracy 92% 83% Passes completed per 90 61 46 Dribble success 73% 25% Tackles won 67% 64% Duels won 65% 48% Stats via FotMob

However, despite his excellent figures in possession, Melo was also just as impressive at regaining the ball for his side, winning three percent more of the tackles that he entered - making him an excellent box-to-box option for Dyche’s side should he make the move to Merseyside.

It’s imperative that the club are able to sign a new midfielder before the closure of the window to give Dyche the best chance possible of securing a mid-table finish after numerous near misses with relegation.

The hierarchy have invested well so far this summer, making five new first-team additions, but to complete the transfer business for another window it’s crucial that the Toffees sign a player such as Melo who can produce that added quality in midfield.

It may have been a disappointment to miss out on a signing like Phillips, but Melo has proven that he would be a better addition, taking Everton’s midfield to the next level in 2024/25.