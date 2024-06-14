Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Ashley Young and Ben Godfrey have all tried to fill the void at right-back within Sean Dyche’s Everton side, but none of the players have managed to hold down the role on a consistent basis.

Scottish youngster Patterson only managed 20 appearances in 2023/24, but missed the majority of the end of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, with his fitness preventing him from a regale role.

Experienced defender Young is merely a short-term fix, with the 38-year-old no doubt coming to the tail end of his playing career, despite being offered a new one-year deal at Goodison just a couple of weeks ago.

Such are the injury problems, centre-back Godfrey has often filled in out of position, doing an admirable job, but not enough to secure a permanent starting role on Merseyside - amid reports that he could be on his way this summer.

Fan-favourite Coleman has been at Goodison since 2009, but like Patterson, the 35-year-old - who made just 15 appearances last term - has struggled with fitness with Dyche needing to invest in a new starting full-back during the off-season.

In recent weeks, Everton have been credited with an interest in one defender who has excelled during the 2023/24 campaign, with his abilities allowing one Toffees player to reach the next level.

Everton interested in signing Coleman replacement

According a report from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg last month, Everton have registered interest in AZ Alkmaar right-back Yukinari Sugawara, but face competition from multiple other sides in Europe.

The 23-year-old also has admirers from fellow Premier League side Brighton as well as Wolfsburg and Serie A champions Inter Milan, with the Japanese talent having just one year left on his current deal.

Plettenberg also claims that he has a €6m (£5m) valuation that will need to be met this summer, with the Toffees potentially grabbing themselves a bargain.

Given Everton’s current situation in the right-back position, it’s a no-brainer with Dyche needing to pursue a move for the international ace, with Sugawara’s talents allowing striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to increase his goal tally next season.

Why Sugawara would be perfect for DCL at Everton

Although he’s a defender, Sugawara has impressed with his attacking stats this season - creating endless opportunities in the final third for AZ in the Eredivisie.

The “outstanding” 23-year-old, as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, has registered a total of four goals and seven assists - a tally that led Maarten Martens’ side to a fourth-placed finish, allowing them to compete in the Europa League next season.

Something of an assist machine, the in-demand ace also averaged 0.3 assists per 90, whilst making 6.3 crosses, a figure that current Everton forward Calvert-Lewin would love should Sugawara be able to carry his form over to Merseyside if he is to join the Toffees.

Yukinari Sugawara's stats in the Eredivisie (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 30 Goals + assists 11 Assists per 90 0.3 Passes per 90 70 Progressive passes per 90 5.4 Crosses per 90 6.3 Stats via FBref

Dyche has often relied on the former Sheffield United striker to provide the goals for his side in recent months, with Calvert-Lewin only able to operate on limited opportunities from his teammates.

The 27-year-old managed to notch up a total of seven Premier League goals in 2023/24, averaging 2.9 shots per game - the most of any player within Dyche’s side.

Calvert-Lewin's stats in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 32 Goals 7 Shots per 90 0.3 Aerials won per 90 70 Aerial success rate 49% Stats via FBref

However, it was his aerial ability that impressed most, winning 5.7 aerials per 90, at a success rate of 49%, with his talent in the air a real focus of the Toffees’ playstyle.

His ability in the air, coupled with Sugawara’s desire to attack and whip balls into the box could transform Everton, leading them further clear of any danger and allowing Calvert-Lewin to finally reach his full potential.

Coleman, undoubtedly, has been a beloved servant at Goodison over the years, although now has come for Dyche and co to acquire a worthwhile, youthful replacement.