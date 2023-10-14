Everton's strikers so far this season haven't set the world alight with their finishing, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has two goals to his name in the league after eight games whilst new attackers Beto and Chermiti have yet to score in the Premier League so far.

It's led to the Toffees struggling early on under Sean Dyche, a lack of clinical finishing versus Luton Town at Goodison Park recently meant the visiting Hatters grew in confidence and picked up a 2-1 victory despite Everton registering 23 shots on goal over the 90 minutes.

Strikers disappointing in an Everton jersey isn't unique to the Toffees situation in the present though, the Merseysiders signing one particular dud up front during the 2017-18 season that severely disappointed punters.

When did Everton sign Cenk Tosun?

Cenk Tosun arrived under the tenure of Sam Allardyce, signing for the Toffees in January 2018 for a reported £27 million fee, as per Sky Sports.

At the time, it looked as if Everton had purchased a clinical forward who was ready for the demands of top-flight English football - his goal return for Beskitas in Turkey was deadly, scoring 20 goals from 33 appearances in his final full campaign for the Black Eagles.

The Turkish striker wouldn't score his first goal for his new employers until March however when relocating to England, netting his first goal for the Toffees away at Burnley in a slim 2-1 defeat.

This would see the experienced marksman go on a mini purple patch for the Blues, scoring three goals in his next two appearances for the club versus Brighton and Stoke City with a double against the Potters ensuring Allardyce's side won the tight contest 2-1.

Unfortunately for Tosun, his goals would dry up after.

He would only go on to score another five in the Premier League for Everton before he was moved back to his native Turkey, leading to Guardian journalist Aaron Sharp branding him as "awful" and crying out for central defender Yerry Mina to play up front instead of the 6 foot dud.

Thankfully for the latter man, he has managed to turn his career around since departing Merseyside.

Where is Cenk Tosun now?

Tosun would move back to Turkey after his disastrous couple of seasons at Goodison Park, even a loan spell with Crystal Palace away from the Toffees couldn't kickstart his Premier League career again - managing a solitary goal with the Eagles from a forgettable temporary switch.

He would return to his best with former club Beskitas, picking up from where he left off as a clinical finisher in the Süper Lig.

He now has 86 goals from 190 appearances with the Turkish club across his various spells, outscoring the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay and others who have slotted into the Blues attack since Tosun's exit.

It could well be that Tosun thrives surrounded by home comforts, netting 15 goals last season for the Istanbul outfit as they finished in a respectable 3rd spot in the league.

On the contrary, Everton's main man Calvert-Lewin managed a meagre two goals during the entire 2022-23 Premier League season, while the club's leading scorer in the competition was Dwight McNeil with just seven goals.

Dyche and co likely could have benefitted from a prolific talent like Tosun last term, although the 32-year-old will himself be delighted that he's been able to shrug off his nightmare spell with the Toffees and become a star man for Besiktas once more.