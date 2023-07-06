Everton will scope out potential additions they can bring in from the Sky Bet Championship this window as Sean Dyche seeks to bolster his squad, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Everton and Championship players?

According to Football Insider, Everton are keen on Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton and would be willing to offer two players in exchange to initiate a deal for the 25-year-old.

Ellis Simms and Neal Maupay are the pair in question that the Toffees may look to use as a makeweight in any transfer, with Dyche keen to get them off the wage bill in an attempt to cut costs at Goodison Park.

As per The Daily Mail, Swansea City striker Joel Piroe is another name that has been mentioned in connection with Everton this window as they explore the Sky Bet Championship market and the Swans have reportedly discussed a swap deal that would involve Simms moving to the other way.

FootballTransfers claim that the Toffees admire Leeds United trio Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto; however, the former has attracted attention from the Middle East and may be offered more lucrative terms in the Gulf region than on Merseyside.

Journalist Alan Nixon has communicated via his Patreon that Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, brother of Scott, has come into Dyche's thoughts and could be a potential replacement for West Ham United-linked Amadou Onana.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown expects Everton to shop in the Sky Bet Championship this summer as they look to add some depth to their thin squad.

Brown told FFC: "I do think Everton are looking in the Championship at the moment. It seems pretty clear from the kind of names that are gradually being leaked out that it is one area Everton are looking at. Normally, you have to pay a bit of a premium for players who've done really well in the Championship because they obviously have a lot of value to their own clubs."

How will Everton manage to navigate this transfer window?

Everton are in a tight spot with regard to their finances and find themselves in special measures with the Premier League, as they have recorded losses exceeding £370 million over the last three years, meaning they may not have a hefty amount of money to spend in the transfer window, as per The Daily Mail.

Players could be sold this summer to help their financial footing and Belgium international Onana's future is up in the air, with West Ham United placing him on a shortlist to replace outgoing captain Declan Rice, as per Football Insider.

The Daily Mail cite that Chelsea are close to signing Toffees youngster Ishe Samuels-Smith for a fee of around £4 million in a deal that will see one of Everton's brightest talents leave Goodison Park.

I News understand that attacker Demarai Gray has commanded interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal alongside two Premier League clubs, though they would demand more than £10 million despite their openness to let him leave this off-season.

In truth, Everton will be set for a major reshuffle in the coming weeks that could breed widescale change in Dyche's squad and they will need to try and be acute in the transfer market to pick up bargains when they emerge in light of their financial situation.