With the beginning of the new Premier League campaign now just one week away, Kevin Thelwell and Everton have the chance to hijack an already agreed deal to sign his top striker target.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees have done well to improve Sean Dyche's side this summer even without a solution to their ownership problems. They've managed to sign the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O'Brien and Jesper Lindstrom, who scored a stunning free kick on his unofficial debut in a recent friendly against Preston North End.

Whilst welcoming the impressive trio too, those at Goodison Park have so far managed to keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite, losing Amadou Onana to Aston Villa but standing firm when it comes to their rising star.

Their transfer window may not be done there, either. Recent reports have linked the Merseyside club to more attacking reinforcements. The likes of Armando Broja have been mentioned, with his future likely to be away from Chelsea, but is may be another option in London who emerges to hand Sean Dyche an offensive boost this month.

According to Sebastien Vidal, director of football Thelwell has expressed his admiration for Eddie Nketiah and is the one pushing Everton's pursuit of the Englishman. The Arsenal forward, who earns a reported £100,000-a-week in North London, has agreed to join Marseille in a loan-to-buy deal that would eventually cost €30m (£26m), as per David Ornstein.

However, despite both Arsenal and Nketiah himself agreeing to the move, the Ligue 1 club have yet to go ahead with it, with the "ball now in Marseille's court" according to Ornstein.

It must be said that, given their financial concerns, it remains to be seen whether Everton are even in a position to seal such a deal this month. Splashing out £26m in itself could be a stumbling block and that's before even mentioning Nketiah's hefty wages. But with Marseille stalling, the opportunity to hijack is there if Thelwell pushes the club to go after his top target, who is currently waiting in limbo after Arsenal sanctioned his exit.

"Terrific" Nketiah needs Everton move

Even throughout Gabriel Jesus' injury struggles and disappointing form last season, Nketiah never quite looked like the out-and-out number nine at Arsenal. He never seemed to be viewed as the solution to the Gunners' striker problems and, with that, should head for the exit door and Everton this summer. At 25 years old, he should be at the top of his game too, making weekly starts crucial.

Nketiah is no longer the fresh-faced forward in the Premier League, either. This is a player with a fair amount of experience, who has shown glimpses of his ability in front of goal, scoring five goals in 10 league starts last season.

Earning the praise of Mikel Arteta as a result, the Arsenal boss said via Football London: "When you see Eddie training the way he trains, he doesn’t even need to play. You know you have a player there who is going to help you and he’s done that – look at his numbers with the amount of games he’s played. It’s terrific."

A consistent opportunity at Everton should only increase his output, but first Nketiah must hope that those at Goodison Park decide to match his price tag and potential wage demands.