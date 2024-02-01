Highlights Everton's deduction of ten points has put them in a precarious position, potentially leading them to make late moves in the transfer window to secure their Premier League status.

Chuba Akpom, a striker currently signed by Ajax, is a potential target for Everton on loan, with interest also coming from Luton Town and Crystal Palace.

Akpom and Jarrad Branthwaite share a similar path, both having found success after leaving their respective clubs and proving themselves in different leagues. Signing Akpom could be a smart move for Everton as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the fight against relegation.

The 2023/24 campaign has been a perplexing state of affairs for Everton. Deducted ten points, the Toffees fought their way back as they attempted to establish themselves in the division.

However, after Luton sealed a remarkable 4-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday evening, Sean Dyche's men slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone.

By no means are Everton safe and as a result, it could spring them into some late action in the transfer window.

We know their financial situation isn't ideal so cheap deals will be the order of the day if any moves are to be sealed at the 11th hour.

Everton's deadline day plan

Having failed to bring anyone in during the January transfer window a late opportunity may well have emerged for the Goodison Park outfit.

Indeed, according to Ryan Taylor of the Mirror, a striker could be on their way to Merseyside before the window slams shut tonight.

Chuba Akpom is the man of note, with interest from Luton Town and Crystal Palace too. Signed by Ajax from Middlesbrough last summer for £12m, a loan move could be sanctioned before 11pm this evening.

It doesn't look like it'll be a straightforward chase in the dying embers with it very much looking as though the ball will be in Akpom's court regarding his next destination.

A Jarrad Branthwaite repeat for Everton

The footballing education of a certain Jarrad Branthwaite has been similar to Akpom.

The English forward came through the ranks at Arsenal but after featuring just 12 times for the senior side, failing to score, it was in Greece and then in the Championship where he finally began to show his immense potential.

For PAOK, the now 28-year-old was a rampant threat and quickly became one of the star forwards in the Balkans, scoring 29 goals in 113 outings. That may not sound like the most impressive of tallies but it set the tone for a remarkable campaign with Boro.

He finished as the Championship's top scorer on 28 in 38 last season, eventually leaving Michael Carrick's side behind having found the net overall on 34 occasions in 82 appearances. It certainly was a "stunning" stint at the Riverside, as journalist Josh Bunting commented.

The 2023/24 season saw a sluggish start in the Netherlands for Akpom, starting just one of his first five games but he has since bagged nine goals in 20 games. Not bad for someone who's allegedly now available for loan.

Likewise, it was the Eredivisie via a spell in the EFL that helped Branthwaite become the reported £100m-valued player he is now.

The centre-back was signed from Carlisle in 2020 and after a short stint with Blackburn on loan in 2021, joined PSV Eindhoven for a temporary spell under Ruud van Nistelrooy last season. He starred for the Dutch giants, only missing seven league games.

Van Nistelrooy was quick to hail the now 21-year-old in February of last year, saying: “How he fought his way into the team… He showed himself fantastic. He’s complete, he’s got speed, he’s big."

The Netherlands has proven to be a fantastic playground for a number of young players in years gone by and for Branthwaite, it was the break he needed to really kick on ahead of establishing himself at Goodison in the current campaign.

Akpom is, of course, older and different positionally but the two players have trodden a similar path of late. A successful path too. As Everton bid to boost their ranks ahead of a relegation battle in the second half of the season a proven goalscorer such as the Ajax forward would be a wise move.