Everton Football Club had a busy summer in 2024. The Blues had several notable outgoings, including midfielder Amadou Onana who joined Aston Villa for £50m. They spent that money on three permanent players and also managed to bring Jesper Lindstrom, Armando Broja and Orel Mangala in on loan.

Their permanent incomings this summer included another man from Lyon, centre-back Jake O’Brien. However, their business from Ligue 1 was not done there, and the Toffees also signed Iliman Ndiaye from Olympique Marseille. Villa midfielder Tim Iroebunam also joined, as did Asmir Begovic on a free.

After a hectic summer window, the Merseysiders are already looking to get a headstart for when the market re-opens in January, and have been linked with an exciting move.

Everton target Bundesliga winger

The player in question here is DR Congo and Stuttgart winger Silas, who is currently on loan at Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade. There are reports he may not finish his loan and instead move permanently this winter.

At least, that is according to a report from journalist Florian Plettenberg. His report states Everton are one of the sides “interested” in signing the dynamic winger in January, as they look to push for survival in the Premier League.

There is a release clause in the player’s contract which can be activated during the next transfer window and would allow him to move clubs. That clause is reportedly around £8m, a fee Red Star would receive in its entirety.

It is certainly an enticing deal for Everton, given the low fee, and, naturally, that means other sides are interested in signing Silas in a few months’ time. Plettenberg explains there are several clubs interested, and does name Villarreal as one of those clubs.

Why Silas would be a good signing

It has been a strong start to his loan spell in Belgrade for the 25-year-old winger. He has played six games, scoring two goals, both of which have come in the Serbian top flight, a competition in which he has played just 140 minutes.

The winger, who has been capped 16 times and has one goal to his name for DR Congo, has also got an impressive record for Stuttgart. He has represented the club 132 times, scoring 35 goals and grabbing 21 assists. He got ten goal involvements in the Bundesliga last term, which were crucial as Die Roten qualified for the Champions League.

In terms of his profile, the 25-year-old is a quick and dynamic winger, who loves to take players on in one-vs-one situations. Football scout Antonio Mango described him as an “absolute beast”, also calling him a “special talent”.

Should the Toffees bring Silas to Goodison Park over the winter, he could be their own version of a rival player, Liverpool’s explosive winger Luis Diaz. The 27-year-old Columbian is also a tricky winger and has been on fire this term for the Reds, scoring five goals and registering one assist in seven Premier League games.

Indeed, as the stats from last season on FBref show, the duo are deemed to be quite similar players. In particular, their dribbling numbers are remarkably similar, with Silas averaging 3.8 successful take-ons and completing 4.9 progressive carries per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Comparatively, Liverpool’s number seven averages 2.29 successful take-ons and 4.69 progressive carries.

Silas vs. Diaz dribbling numbers Stat (per 90) Silas Diaz Take-ons completed 3.8 2.29 Take-on success rate 50% 47.9% Progressive carries 4.9 4.69 Carries into final third 2.9 2.64 Carries into penalty box 2.1 2.4 Stats from FBref

Should the Toffees manage to sign the Congolese winger this summer, he could add a unique dynamic to their side. He is a superb dribbler, as the stats show, and could have a Diaz-esque impact at Goodison.

For just £9m, it could be a superb piece of business from the Toffees, as they look to survive relegation this season.