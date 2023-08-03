Everton have received a boost in their pursuit of Southampton striker Che Adams, with the south coast club rejecting an approach for the Scotland international from a Premier League rival.

What's the latest on Che Adams to Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton have rebuffed AFC Bournemouth's advances to sign Adams this summer, hoping to recuperate as much value as possible from the former Birmingham City ace, who they signed for £15m in 2019.

Everton have been bolstering the attacking ranks and manager Sean Dyche has finalised a deal for Arnaut Danjuma on loan, whilst all-but-agreeing a £13m deal with Sporting Lisbon for 19-year-old forward Youssef Chermiti.

The Toffees will hope for some proven Premier League mettle upfront however - having narrowly escaped relegation last term, on the final day - and Adams might just fit the bill.

Should Everton sign Che Adams?

Everton's director of football Kevin Thelwell clearly has a vested interest in Adams, and partnered with the centre-forward strides that have already been taken on the transfer front this summer, there is an indication that the club are nearing satisfaction with their strike force.

This is not to say that the Toffees' business will shortly be concluded, rather, having replaced Ellis Simms with Chermiti and adding to the overall dynamism of the frontline with Chermiti, Adams is the first-team regular to play a central role in the attacking exploits, ideally alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche's optimum starting 11 is a traditional 4-4-2, featuring two centre-forwards, would likely see Calvert-Lewin partnered with a star of variegated skill to bounce off his imposing presence, and given that Neal Maupay yields just the one goal from 29 appearances since his £15m move from Brighton & Hove Albion one year ago, it's unlikely that renewed faith will be placed in the Frenchman.

Adams has previously been described as a "fantastic" professional by Ralph Hasenhuttl as well as a "clever player" by pundit Ally McCoist, and after scoring 21 goals across the past three Premier League campaigns would complement Everton's attack.

While Calvert-Lewin has been plagued by injury problems over the past two campaigns - missing 30 matches - the 6 foot 2 talisman remains a dangerous forward and a typifier of what Dyche wants from his strike force.

As per FBref, the 26-year-old gem ranks among the top 8% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for clearances and aerials won per 90, and while he may not have rekindled his cutting edge thus far, his role as a focal point can be utilised effectively next season, should he stay fit.

Adams can certainly play his part in boosting the overall efficacy, with the 27-year-old scoring five goals and supplying three assists from 23 starts in the top-flight despite Saints' relegation, also averaging 0.9 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell revealed in June that there have been no talks between player and club for a renewal of Adams' contract at St. Mary's Stadium, and Everton must now look to pounce on the £14m-rated striker, who will be hoping to continue his Premier League career following the Saints' relegation.