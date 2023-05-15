Everton were unable to stop the unabating Manchester City storm last time out at Goodison Park, but will be emboldened ahead of the culminating phase of the 22/23 Premier League edition after dispatching Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous match.

The Toffees are just one point above 18th-placed Leeds United with just two matches to play, though will be optimistic of their chances of survival with matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, 13th and 14th respectively, forthcoming.

If Sean Dyche's outfit avoid the ominous drop, there will be an understandable onus on bolstering the park with impactful additions; too often over the past several years have Everton fallen wide of the mark with their transfer activity.

With just 32 goals from 36 divisional encounters this term, the Blues will be targeting several forward-thinking signings, and could have identified a shrewd option in relegated Southampton's Che Adams.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the Goodison Park side have the Saints striker 'in their sights' if they can secure top-flight status next season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness flimsier than plywood and Neal Maupay boasting just one goal since his £15m signing from the Seagulls last summer.

Should Everton sign Che Adams?

With Ruben Selles' Southampton floundering to a perfunctory 2-0 defeat at St. Mary's Stadium against Fulham on Saturday, their 11-year stay in the Premier League was confirmed to be over.

Multiple players on the south coast will undoubtedly attempt to take flight with the outfit's fate sealed, with Adams indeed certain to attract attention from more than just Dyche and co.

The 26-year-old signed for his current club from Birmingham City for roughly £15m in 2019 and has since enjoyed steady success, plundering 31 goals and 15 assists from 145 matches and hailed as "clever" by Ally McCoist.

This season, while he has scored ten goals across all competitions, Adams has only clinched five strikes and three assists in the Premier League, though he has missed seven of the past 14 matches due to injury, coming at a pivotal time for Southampton.

The 23-cap Scotland international has averaged at least 0.9 key passes per match across his past three league seasons for Saints and registered ten direct contributions from just 23 Premier League starts last year, illustrating his effectiveness in a team not so shambolic as his current set-up.

The £30k-per-week star could indeed provide Calvert-Lewin with the perfect new striker, being the robust and selfless presence that will allow the towering talisman to shine, but like he did when Danny Ings plied his trade at Southampton and was the team's undisputed goal-getter.

Decimated by injuries once again this term, the 6 foot 2 menace has scored just twice in the top flight, though he has registered two direct contributions across his past three encounters.

Adams can be the diligent presence to rekindle the potency of the Everton attack, while not the most prolific striker in the country, he will work tirelessly and allow those around him to flourish.