Everton have long been admirers of Che Adams and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Che Adams?

According to talkSPORT's transfer expert Alex Crook, Everton are on the hunt for a new striker and the Southampton forward is one of the targets.

As per the report, Sean Dyche is keen to improve the goal contributions at Goodison Park after a struggle this season and Adams has been named as a potential option for the manager.

How good is Che Adams?

The relegation-threatened Merseyside club have had some howlers when it comes to bringing in effective forwards over the last few years, with the exit of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon only adding to their mounting problems in front of goal.

The Toffees did make an attempt to soften the blow by snapping up the services of former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay last summer, but it has been just another disaster added to the long list of Farhad Moshiri's transfer failures.

Maupay has only managed to deliver one goal since his arrival at Goodison and his inconsistent form combined with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury struggles has left Everton with the second-worst goal record in the entire Premier League - a clear contributor to their position in the league.

As a result, Dyche will surely be making the signing of a more prolific centre-forward a top priority whether they suffer relegation to the Championship or get a second chance in the top-flight next season, and Adams could be the perfect player to improve the attacking threat.

The £15m Southampton striker - hailed a "phenomenon" by Ralph Hasenhuttl - has scored 31 goals and registered 15 assists over 144 appearances for the club and, on the international stage, has tallied up six goals in 26 Scotland caps so far.

Rangers legend and talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old ace, praising him for his impact on the national team:

"Adams is one I like a lot. He’s such a clever player. He’s got a bit of pace and can go in behind and he can finish."

Combining Adams' eye for goal with the selfless and creative abilities of Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray could help Dyche form an attacking threat that can vastly improve their fortunes next season.

With that being said, the signing of Adams could put an end to the lacklustre efforts of Maupay on the pitch and instead, provide Dyche with a striker who has the experience to improve the goal contributions on the blue side of Merseyside.