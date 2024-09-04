Amid such a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, Everton reportedly failed to sign a midfield reinforcement for Sean Dyche late on in the summer transfer window after exploring a move.

Everton transfer news

Eased past by Brighton & Hove Albion, smashed by Tottenham Hotspur, and shocked by last-gasp Bournemouth, Everton couldn't have asked for a worse start to the season.

The Toffees looked on course to secure their first three points of the season at the third time of asking after gaining a commanding 2-0 lead over Bournemouth, only for the Cherries to begin their comeback in the 87th minute and end it with victory in the 94th in astonishing fashion.

Those at Goodison Park are heading towards another relegation battle and one they might not survive this time around, forcing them to look back on their summer window as a case of what might have been, especially in pursuit of one player.

According to talkSPORT, Everton failed in a late move to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, who sanctioned a loan move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the end instead.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag was reportedly blocked by the club's new hierarchy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe from attempting a reunion of his own this summer. Opening the door for Everton, the Toffees could have found a last-gasp replacement for Amadou Onana, only to fail in their attempts.

An experienced international who initially stole the headlines at the Qatar World Cup, Amrabat would have been a shrewd signing to end Everton's summer business.

"Important" Amrabat could have replaced Onana

Replacing Onana was never an easy task for Everton in the summer transfer window, but they would have been wise to go for experience over the risk of youth in Tim Iroegbunam. And that should have led them to Amrabat's signature. The midfielder ticks that box and should still be at the peak of his powers at 28 years old.

Premier League stats 23/24 per 90 (via FBref) Sofyan Amrabat Amadou Onana Progressive Passes 6.35 4.61 Tackles Won 1.54 1.64 Ball Recoveries 5.77 6.90 Progressive Carries 0.58 0.91

Whilst still a level below Onana, Amrabat's ability to progress play as well as his work off the ball would have left Everton in far better stead than the replacements that Dyche has instead been handed for the Belgian.

Amrabat earned the praise of Manchester United boss Ten Hag last season, with the Dutchman saying via The Metro: "I think he played a very good game. Very important for us in the pressing and the counter-press. He’s doing a really good job keeping the team together, keeping the team compact and we had good moments to press, to control the game."

Despite that praise and those aforementioned numbers, however, Everton's move came too little too late to benefit and land a replacement for Onana.