Things are finally looking up for Everton after a disastrous few years, which saw them come all too close to Premier League relegation. Even a 10-point deduction hasn't stopped them in their tracks this time around, with Sean Dyche's side looking better than ever and on course for a comfortable season in England's top flight. Now that they've built the foundation for Dyche to progress from too, the Toffees' main aim should be to ensure that the only way is up, rather than plummeting once again.

That said, those in charge at Goodison Park certainly aren't doing themselves any favours when it comes to getting in Dyche's good books after seemingly making a U-turn on the sale of a player he's barely used.

Everton transfer news

Despite financial issues resulting in the aforementioned points deduction, Everton still managed to welcome a number of players in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Jack Harrison, Ashley Young and Beto all arriving to hand Dyche a much-needed boost.

It wasn't the transfer market that gave Dyche his biggest helping hand, however. Instead, it was the emergence of Jarrad Branthwaite, who has quickly established himself as a vital part of Everton's backline and pushed Ben Godfrey down the pecking order, as a result.

Related Everton planning to keep Branthwaite by selling Ancelotti favourite instead It could be the only way to keep their rising star...

With Godfrey left behind by Dyche, it seemed as though a sale was likely. Indeed, Everton's plan to keep Branthwaite was to raise funds by other avenues - namely by selling Godfrey. However, according to TeamTalk, in a complete shift from the previous plan, Everton are now in talks with Godfrey over a new contract, despite his struggles as of late.

The former Norwich City defender has reportedly attracted the admiration of Tottenham Hotspur, who could be set to be dealt a blow in their pursuit of the centre-back in the form of a new contract. The news comes as quite the shock, given that Godfrey's role under Dyche made him a player who seemed destined to depart Goodison Park. Keen to sort out his long-term future nonetheless, Everton now look set to keep hold of Godfrey.

"Disastrous" Godfrey needs fresh start

Godfrey's stats don't exactly paint a pretty picture this season. The defender has started just one Premier League game all season, which came last time out against Burnley. Playing a total of 91 minutes in the league all season, it seems that if Godfrey wants to secure more game time then a new contract is the last thing he should be committing to.

A new start may see the central defender finally rediscover his best form too, after facing criticism from the likes of Stuart Pearce during his Everton stint. Pearce took aim at Godfrey after he was substituted at half-time in Everton's 2-0 defeat against Manchester United back in April.

“I’m just astounded. Godfrey is five yards in his own half, he’s looking at the flight of the ball thinking, ‘I’ve got it, I’ve got it, I’ve got it, ohhh it’s gone behind me! It’s awful defending. If I was Dyche I would take Godfrey off the pitch. I think he’s having a disaster. Even at this stage of the game I’d get him off the pitch, because he’s going to cost you a goal.”