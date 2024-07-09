Despite a stellar end to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign for Everton, the club were desperately lacking in one area, with improvements needed if they are to reach the next level.

Sean Dyche’s side won five of the remaining eight league outings, securing survival by 14 points despite being deducted eight points over the course of the campaign.

However, the Toffees only managed a tally of 40 goals in the 38 matches - an average of just 1.05 - with top scorers Dominic Calvert Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure, finishing the campaign with seven strikes each.

The club have already attempted to address the problem with the forward line by signing Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, but it appears that Dyche may not be done there.

Everton agree deal for £16m attacking talent

According to The Athletic, Everton had submitted a £16m bid for Hull City forward Jaden Philogene, amid long-standing interest in the 22-year-old.

The former Aston Villa talent has also attracted strong interest from multiple other sides such as Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Barcelona, the latter of which he has rejected in favour of staying in England.

Journalist Paul Joyce added extra information to the reported bid, claiming that the offer has been accepted.

However, things have hit a snag. Ipswich Town are attempting to complete their own deal for the player, with an £18m package agreed to beat Everton to the player's signature, according to David Ornstein. The Athletic journalist does suggest that Dyche's men are still 'keen.'

If a move can still be done, it could finally allow Dyche to forget about one target who’s been on the club’s radar, with Philogene undoubtedly a better option in attacking areas than Leeds United talent Wilfried Gnonto.

How Philogene compares to Gnonto

Over the last couple of years, the Toffees have been constantly linked with a move to sign the Italian forward, but no move has ever materialised.

This summer is no different, with Dyche’s side once again being linked with a move for the 20-year-old, after Leeds’ failure to secure an immediate return back to the Premier League last season.

The Philogene move can finally allow Everton to forget about Gnonto, with the English forward producing far better stats despite featuring in a lower-quality side in 2023/24.

How Philogene & Gnonto compare in 2023/24 Statistics Philogene Gnonto Games 33 36 Goals + assists 18 10 Progressive carries 154 88 Shots per 90 3.7 2.6 Take-ons completed 87 28 Take-on success 46% 38% Stats via FBref

The “special talent” as dubbed by former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, managed a total of eight more goal contributions, despite featuring in three fewer matches than the Leeds star.

Philogene also managed nearly double the number of progressive carries, demonstrating his desire and ability to drive forward with the ball as frequently as possible - further bolstering Everton’s chances of improving their measly goal-scoring record from last season.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The 22-year-old Hull forward dominated Gnonto in terms of beating his man, completing over three times more take-ons, achieving a 8% higher success rate than the Italian.

Whilst Gnonto is a brilliant option with a huge future, Philogene has demonstrated that he has the immediate ability to transform Everton’s fortunes in front of goal. He could well be a better signing.

His direct playstyle could add that needed edge in attacking areas, whilst also potentially making the club a huge profit in the years to come, helping their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s strict PSR rules.