Everton are believed to be closing in on their third signing of the summer transfer window, with a fresh report even claiming an announcement is imminent.

Everton transfer news

The Blues know the importance of nailing their summer business, as they look to kick on into the future and move on from a dispiriting period in the club's history. The ongoing takeover situation still hasn't been sorted, as the Farhad Moshiri era drags on, with Dan Friedkin's bid to become the club's majority shareholder hitting a snag in recent days.

New signings are essential if Sean Dyche's side are going to push for a genuinely positive finish in the Premier League next season, and Chelsea striker Armando Broja has been linked with a summer switch to Goodison Park. The Albanian spent last season on loan at Fulham but was limited to just eight league appearances, none of which were starts. He featured twice for his country at Euro 2024, though.

Meanwhile, Hull City winger Jaden Philogene has emerged as an exciting young option for Everton, too, seeing him as an alternative to Yankuba Minteh, who has now joined Brighton from Newcastle United. The former scored 12 goals and chipped in with six assists in the Championship in 2023/24.

A new centre-back will be needed if Jarrad Branthwaite moves on to pastures new this summer, and Republic of Ireland and Lyon ace Jake O'Brien is seen as a potential addition for the Blues. The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in Ligue 1, gaining some invaulable experience abroad.

Everton close to third signing of the summer

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are now very close to agreeing the signing of Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye, as he looks set to become the Blues' third signing of a promising summer transfer window to date. They have reportedly been closing in on a deal for him recently.

The report even says that a "permanent transfer" worth approximately €20m (£16.9m) including add-ons is "100% done", with an announcement expected soon.

Ndiaye could be such a popular signing for Everton, possessing the flair and quality in the final third that has too often been lacking in recent years, with the Merseysiders rarely renowned for being one of the Premier League's more entertaining sides.

The Senegalese has played for Sheffield United in the past and his brilliance didn't go unnoticed by former teammate Oli McBurnie, who lauded his ability: "Ili's excellent. I think he's been excellent for the last few games. It's just maybe not fell for him and he's been excellent today, and he deserved the goal.”

Still only 24, Everton could be getting the best years of Ndiaye, but it is worth stressing that his all-round game needs to become more polished if he does complete a move to Goodison. Four goals and five assists in 46 appearances for Marseille isn't a ruthless return for an attack-minded player, but the raw ingredients are there, and he represents an eye-catching addition.