With the current financial situation looming overhead at Goodison Park, manager Sean Dyche may find it difficult to improve his Everton squad during the transfer window.

The Toffees have been plagued with numerous financial setbacks over the past couple of years, including two separate breaches of the Premier League’s PSR rules for the 2022/23 season.

Unsurprisingly, the situation has seen drastic changes on Merseyside, with Dyche’s side still needing to raise funds before June 30th if they are to avoid another potential points deduction during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Whilst it’s unclear how much will need to be raised within the next month, the club will likely have to part ways with big-money talent, with Amadou Onana constantly touted with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Regardless of whether the Belgian departs Merseyside this summer, the Toffees appear to be edging closer to the signing of one midfielder who could potentially follow in the footsteps of another Everton talent at Goodison Park.

Everton close to signing midfielder with huge potential

According to Football Insider, Everton have agreed a £10m deal with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for talented midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The young Englishman is set to swap the Midlands for Merseyside in an attempt to receive more game time, with the midfielder managing just nine league appearances as the Villans finished fourth in the Premier League.

Both clubs are in a battle to raise funds to prevent a points deduction next season, but Everton appear as though they are willing to splash the cash on a player who could prove to be a bargain should he reach his full potential.

The report claims the 20-year-old is highly rated by Unai Emery, with Dyche’s side reaching a breakthrough in talks, in a move that would see him potentially partner another player who moved to Merseyside from Villa.

Why Iroegbunam could be Idrissa Gueye 2.0 for Everton

Following Villa’s relegation to the Championship back in 2015/16, Everton pounced to sign talented midfielder Idrissa Gueye for a fee in the region of £7.1m after triggering the Senegalese player’s relegation clause.

However, the Toffees sold him for £30m to PSG in 2019, before re-signing him for a minimal fee and a second stint, with the now 34-year-old being an excellent servant whilst making the club a great deal of money.

He’s made 171 appearances to date, scoring eight goals, including one against Nottingham Forest last season that started the club’s magnificent end-of-season run that saw Dyche’s side win five out of their last eight matches.

Iroegbunam could follow in Gueye’s footsteps this summer, trading the Midlands for Merseyside, with the Englishman producing some excellent stats that could see him actually partner the Senegalese star next season.

Although he’s only been an impact player at Villa Park, Iroegbunam has produced some excellent numbers that would benefit Dyche’s side massively.

Iroegbunam's stats in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 9 Pass accuracy 93% Dribbles completed 60% Tackles won 70% Duels won 42% Stats via FotMob

The “sensational” talent, as described by one Villa source, has registered a 93% pass completion rate and won 71% of the tackles contested - demonstrating his quality in and out of possession.

The club have previously conducted excellent business in signing midfielders from Villa, with hopefully Iroegbunam set to be the next success story at Goodison Park after joining from the Midlands outfit.