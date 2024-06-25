Everton are reportedly closing in on a "total agreement" to sign an attacking star who has been hailed as incredible for his exploits in England in the past, according to a fresh claim.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche's men will be hoping for a much improved season next time around, ensuring that there is no risk of being relegated from the Premier League. New signings will be needed for that to happen even without the points deductions, and various players are being backed to move to the club currently.

Newcastle United's Yankuba Minteh has been linked with Everton plenty of times of late, with the Magpies seemingly willing to offload the 19-year-old who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Feyenoord, although Lyon are thought to be trying to hijack the deal.

Marseille ace Iliman Ndiaye has also emerged as an eye-catching option for the Blues between now and the end of the summer transfer window, with the seven-cap Senegal international seen as someone who could supply more firepower and general goal threat.

With Jarrad Branthwaite potentially leaving Everton this summer, a top-quality replacement will be needed to be lined up, and Manchester United's Victor Lindelof has been backed to move there, possibly heading in the opposite direction to the England international.

Everton close to "total agreement" with "unplayable" ace

According to a new update from Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Everton are close to having a "total agreement" in place for Marseille attacker Ndiaye, ahead of a summer move to Goodison Park.

A new offer has now been tabled for the winger, having been unsuccessful first time around, and it looks increasingly as though the Blues could make him their latest addition in the near future.

Ndiaye is a hugely talented player, and at 24 years of age there is still plenty to come from him, and he is exactly the type of footballer who fans could warm to at Goodison Park. Under Dyche, the Blues arguably haven't been the most attack-minded team around, only scoring 40 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last time around, and the Senegalese star could provide the Merseysiders with some unpredictability and magic in wide areas.

The £32,000-a-week Ndiaye enjoyed a good spell at Sheffield United earlier in his career, registering 36 goal contributions (22 goals and 14 assists) in 88 appearances for the Blades, leading to Billy Sharp to hail his then colleague, even if he is unpredictable at times: “Iliman, he’s a breath of fresh air.

"He’s one person individually who has got consistency. His consistency has been key cos I think last season he was probably a little bit flaky. One week he was unplayable, then the next not quite at it, but this season his performances have been eights and nines out of ten."

While this does point towards Ndiaye potentially being frustrating on occasions, his overall ability outweighs that issue, and his game should only mature with age, meaning Everton could enjoy his peak years.