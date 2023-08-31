Everton have a long-standing interest in Chelsea central midfielder Conor Gallagher, and a reliable journalist has revealed whether Sean Dyche will make a late move before the transfer deadline on Friday.

How old is Conor Gallagher?

Gallagher is 23 years of age and an academy graduate at Stamford Bridge, but he’s never really been given a chance to prove what he’s capable of, having been sent out on four development loans throughout his career to Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

However, the England international has started all three top-flight games so far this season so is clearly being given more of an opportunity under Mauricio Pochettino than previous managers, but that hasn’t stopped him from being targeted by the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham.

Speaking to GiveMeSport last month, Dean Jones, journalist and transfer insider, claimed that the Toffees have been in contact with the Blues for a long period of time after seeing a £45m package for their target rejected back in January, having never fully lost hope that a move could take place at some point in the future.

Are Everton signing Conor Gallagher?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs name-checked Everton as one of the clubs to have been monitoring Gallagher for the largest amount of time, but admitted that the hierarchy are not pursuing a deal as it stands. He said:

“Conor Gallagher also faces an uncertain future but has been playing for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino and is content to stay and fight for his place.

"Bayern, West Ham and Spurs have all looked at Gallagher during different parts of the window. Everton and Newcastle held a historical interest as well, but are not active currently.

"Brighton really like Gallagher, but not his wages, and that’s why nothing has materialised to date. Chelsea will listen to offers should they arrive around the £50m mark.”

Everton - Summer Signings Fee Beto (Udinese) €25m (£21m) Youssef Chermiti (Sporting CP) €12.5m (£10.7m) Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan - €3m (£2.5m) Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan Transfer Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Transfer

Everton will know that Gallagher hasn’t yet been handed the proper chance to flourish, so having been dubbed a “warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, it’s clear to see why Dyche and the rest of the board have wanted him for so long.

The Epsom-born talent is extremely calm and composed on the ball where he’s currently averaging a 92.6% pass success rate in the top-flight, not to mention that he loves to get stuck into challenges having made eight tackles so far this season which is more than any other of his teammates at Stamford Bridge, via FBRef.

The Elite Management Agency client, who has also clocked up 68 contributions (36 goals and 32 assists) since the start of his career, even has a great record against the Toffees having scored twice previously, so if he’s capable of doing that on the opposition side, surely he could continue that impressive form on Merseyside, but by the looks of things, a late move may not be on the cards.