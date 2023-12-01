Everton are weighing up a move to bring a promising young talent back to the Premier League next summer, according to a fresh report.

Everton's season so far

The Toffees have made a disappointing start to the new campaign having won just four, drawn two and lost seven of their opening 13 fixtures, and whilst things haven’t been going as hoped on the pitch, they have been a lot worse off it.

Victories Draws Defeats Brentford (3-1) Sheffield United (2-2) Fulham (1-0) Bournemouth (3-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (1-1) Aston Villa (4-0) West Ham United (1-0) Wolves (1-0) Crystal Palace (3-2) Arsenal (1-0) Luton Town (2-1) Liverpool (2-0) Manchester United (3-0)

After being found guilty of breaching the top-flight’s profit and sustainability rules, Sean Dyche’s side recently received a ten-point deduction meaning that they now find themselves in the relegation zone and second from bottom in the table.

The Goodison Park outfit could therefore be limited as to how active they are in the market in the new year, but with their sights firmly set on making new additions later in the summer, they have highlighted Leicester City’s right-winger Kasey McAteer as a potential ideal target.

The Foxes star has worked his way up through his club’s youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team, where he’s made a total of 17 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - McAteer statistics), and the 22-year-old’s form has caught the eye of the owner.

Farhad Moshiri monitoring Kasey McAteer

According to Football Transfers, Everton are keeping tabs on McAteer, alongside Crystal Palace as both admirers consider making an approach where a deal could be available next summer.

"Everton and Crystal Palace are monitoring Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer, FootballTransfers can reveal. Sources have informed us that Everton's league position will be a factor in any decision that McAteer makes. His ambition is to be in the Premier League and does not wish to sign for a club that could drop back down to the Championship.

"McAteer is also enjoying his time at Leicester during their push for promotion and it's thought that any move may be made in the summer transfer window instead of halfway through the season."

Everton could recruit "extreme talent" in McAteer

Despite not having loads of senior experience under his belt, McAteer has scored five goals in 13 appearances across all competitions this season, so he’s really showing what he’s capable of in the final third when it comes to posing a threat to the opposition’s defence.

The Northampton-born starlet is also a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including on both the left and right flanks, four roles in the midfield and two in the defence, and Dyche would surely love the chance to mould that versatility to fit his needs.

Enzo Maresca’s “extreme talent”, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, additionally only pockets £5k-per-week (Leicester salaries), so he would be a nice and affordable option to bring on board, making this a deal that chiefs surely have to pursue if financially possible at the end of the current campaign.