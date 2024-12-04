Everton have reportedly already sounded out a potential replacement for under-pressure boss Sean Dyche, and they have even been given an answer.

Dyche on the brink at Everton

Everton are in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation battle in their final season at Goodison Park. Dyche's side have slumped to 17th in the Premier League, having won just two games all season, and defeat to Wolves on Wednesday will see them drop into the relegation zone.

Though their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United was not entirely deserved, it was self-inflicted with a series of errors from the Toffees, something that Dyche made clear must change.

Everton's season so far Metric League rank Wins 2 18th Goals conceded 21 12th Goals scored 10 20th Expected goals scored 15.59 19th Expected points 13.49 16th

"One mistake led to another mistake and before you know it you are 2-0 down, and then a third one straight after kick-off. That is my biggest gripe. It goes to show if you don't stay tuned in all of the time, it doesn't work for you and that was the case today.

"We have eradicated some mistakes from the start of the season. It is very difficult when you make such glaring individual mistakes. It is a very difficult task. This has to get parked quickly.

"I don't expect our team to make so many mistakes again. They are well versed in this scenario, it has been here for three or four years at this club."

However, with a tough run of games ahead and the Toffees showing little sign of improvement, reports suggest that the Everton boss could be in trouble should their poor form continue, and one even claims that the Merseyside outfit have set about seeking out his replacement.

Everton approach new manager

That comes according to French outlet L'Equipe [Via Sport Witness], who claim that Everton are one of several sides who have approached ex-Porto boss Sergio Conceiçao about taking over at Goodison Park. The former Porto boss has earned a reputation for making his side hard to beat and aggressive, not unlike Dyche, and is seemingly a man in demand.

As per the report, "Nantes are looking at the former Porto coach as a possible replacement for Antoine Kombouaré", while West Ham are also interested following yet another defeat under Julen Lopetegui.

It is claimed that Everton and West Ham have both "made convincing arguments to the Portuguese coach" about taking any potential vacancy at their club. However, it is added that Conceiçao would prefer to move to West Ham ahead of the Toffees, though a Premier League switch is more appealing than a move to Ligue 1.

A free agent, the 50-year-old would be a cheap option for a side looking for a new coach, and is a serial winner having scooped the Portuguese league title on three occasions and the Portuguese Cup four times.

It remains to be seen if Everton decide to move on from Dyche in the coming weeks, and should they do so, they will have to hope West Ham have looked elsewhere for a new manager if they stand a chance of landing Conceiçao.