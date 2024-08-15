Everton have been offered the chance to sign a Germany Under-21 international by his entourage, according to a new report.

The Toffees get their new season underway in a few days, but as the transfer window is still open for just over another two weeks, the Premier League side are still looking to make changes to their squad.

It has been a very busy summer for the Merseyside club, as they have brought in five new players already. Those arrivals include Jack Harrison re-signing for the club from Leeds United, as well as Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O’Brien joining the club.

Everton have spent a bit of money already in this transfer window, but it appears as though manager Sean Dyche is keen on more arrivals, with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips considered a key target.

Everton keen on signing Kalvin Phillips

Those at Goodison Park have probably been busier than most expected, but Dyche may well be very pleased with the business the club has been able to do so far. They have improved their centre-back options by adding O’Brien, who will now fight alongside Jarred Braithwaite and James Tarkowski for a starting spot.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have re-signed Harrison, who will bring quality from the wide areas, and so will Jesper Lindstrom, who has joined the club on a loan deal. Ndiaye, who has previous experience in English football with Sheffield United, has also arrived, and Dyche will hope he can bring some needed quality to their frontline. An area that Everton haven’t added to as of yet is midfield, and it appears as though that could be a priority for the club as the Toffees eye a deal for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

It was reported at the start of this month that Everton were in “pole position” to sign the England midfielder on loan. Phillips is said to not have a future at the Etihad Stadium, and the Toffees are leading the race to sign the player.

Kalvin Phillips' Premier League stats Apps 73 Goals 1 Assists 3 Stats as per Transfermarkt

In the latest update, signing a midfielder has now become a priority for Everton, and Dyche is keen on signing Phillips in this transfer window. Everton are said to have held talks with Manchester City in the last few days over a deal for the player, with the Blues now said to be willing to accept a loan deal despite wanting to sell him earlier in the summer.

But while the Toffees may be working on a deal to sign Phillips, it is now believed they have been offered the chance to improve their frontline.

Everton offered the chance to sign Youssoufa Moukoko

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have also been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. The report states that the player’s entourage have offered the forward to the Premier League side after making contact with the Toffees.

However, there are said to be no developments on possible interest from Everton in the German under-21 international. The 19-year-old looked set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille in this transfer window, but that move is now set to collapse.

Moukoko, who has scored 18 goals in 99 games for Borussia Dortmund, is also said to have interest from La Liga, so this report states that Everton would have to move quickly. Former Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham waxed lyrical about the player as well, saying: "I think he's a really good talent, really promising talent. I think if you meet the boy as well, an excellent boy - very humble, he's got his feet firmly on the ground, which is the most important thing for a young player."

Any move Everton may want to make for a striker will likely hinge on what happens to current forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.