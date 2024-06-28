Everton Football Club have been known to make some fairly shrewd signings in years gone by. The summer of 2023/24 was no different for the Toffees, and despite the fact they did not spend much, they brought in some interesting acquisitions to help them survive relegation last season, a feat they achieved.

They signed two wingers on loan last summer, specifically Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, and Jack Harrison from Leeds United. Whilst Danjuma struggled to settle at Goodison Park, Harrison’s loan spell was a huge success, and he has since returned to the club on loan again for the 2024/25 campaign.

They also made the signing of experienced campaigner Ashley Young, on a free transfer from Aston Villa. The former Manchester United man proved to be a real utility player for the Toffees last season, and like Harrison, impressed enough to earn himself a new deal at the club for next season.

Everton also recruited two centre-forwards last summer. Youngster Youssef Chermiti joined from Sporting and showed bright moments in his 208 Premier League minutes last season. However, the other number nine Everton signed last summer struggled, and could now move on from the club less than 12 months after joining.

Everton striker could leave the club

The player in question here is 26-year-old striker Beto. He joined the club from Udinese last summer for a fee of £25.75m but did not hit the ground running. However, he could now depart this summer after a tough first season on Merseyside.

That is according to Turkish news outlet Fotomac, who claim that Fenerbache are interested in adding Beto to their ranks this summer. The Turkish giants, who are now managed by the legendary Jose Mourinho, have been in talks with Everton over a potential transfer, with the Portuguese boss approving the move.

According to the report, Everton would want at least £16.9m for the striker. However, given they spent almost £10m more than that, it could well be the case they charge upwards of £25m to reduce any potential losses. They are certainly within their rights to charge that much, given his contract still has three years left to run.

What Beto earns at Everton

It is certainly fair to say that Beto’s move to Everton has not quite worked out how either he or the club would have hoped. The 26-year-old scored just three times in 30 Premier League games for the club, as well as two goals in the Carabao Cup.

He has played 960 minutes in the top flight for the Toffees and averages just three goals every 10 games. Last season, they came against Newcastle United in December, before having to wait until March to find the back of the net again, where he scored against West Ham and then Bournemouth just two games later.

Surprisingly, Beto earns more than some of Everton’s biggest stars. According to Capology, the 26-year-old striker is on £50k per week, which is more than key defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who earns £35k each week. Branthwaite played a central role for the Toffees last season, featuring 35 times in the Premier League. Young also earns less than the former Udinese man, with the Everton defender on just £40k per week.

Not only that, Beto earns less than key players James Garner and Dwight McNeil. The former Manchester United academy pair earn £30k per week and £25k per week respectively, perhaps a surprising figure for two players so vital to Sean Dyche’s side.

Everton's highest earners Salary (per week) Player £130k Abdoulaye Doucoure £125k Jordan Pickford £112.3k Andre Gomes £100k Dele Alli, James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana, Dominic Calvert-Lewin £90k Jack Harrison £80k Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye £75k Ben Godfrey £58k Vitaliy Mykolenko £55k Seamus Coleman £50k Beto Stats from Capology

It could well be the case that Everton decide to move Beto on during the summer transfer window. There are few complaints to be made, given his performances have been below par and he has struggled to find the back of the net.

Considering Everton’s issues with financial fair play, and Beto’s fairly sizeable wages, it could be a deal the Toffees do and look to reinvest in a new striker for next season as they look to survive another season in the Premier League.