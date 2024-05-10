Even after securing their Premier League safety, Everton's troubles away from the pitch remain, with 777 Partners yet to get their takeover approved and the Toffees in need of other options.

Everton takeover news

It's been a season full of drama off the pitch for Everton, which saw them accumulate point deductions of eight points to leave Sean Dyche's side fighting for survival. In the end, the former Burnley boss secured his side's top flight status against all odds and it's worth pointing out that without the troubles off the pitch, the Toffees would be on course for a comfortable mid-table finish in the Premier League.

By this point in the season too, those at Goodison Park would have hoped to have seen 777 at the helm after Farhad Moshiri initially agreed a deal all the way back in September, but concerns over the Miami-based firm's finances have delayed a deal, which is now reportedly virtually collapsed.

What's more, reports suggest that Everton are facing the prospect of administration in what could end up becoming an unexpected positive for a prospective new owner. This is because if any buyer purchases the club from administrators then Everton's debts would be settled by insolvency experts, and those buyers would end up spending less and taking on less debt.

The question then comes as to just who will step up in place of 777. According to the Daily Mail, MSP Sports Capital and Merseyside based duo Andy Bell and Goerge Downing are the two potential buyers who could finally bail Everton out.

Everton, of course, already borrowed money from MSP Sports Capital to fund their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and could now take their investment to a whole new level. Bell and Downing, meanwhile, are reportedly ready to take a stake in the club by waiving the millions that is owed to them in loans.

Everton's need resolution to takeover nightmare

One way or another, Everton need to see their takeover nightmare reach its conclusion with 777 Partners so that they can move on and put another plan together with either MSP or Bell and Downing. The 777 saga has dragged on long enough.

Out of the two fresh options, it is MSP, with former agent and baseball franchise owner Jeff Moorad at the head of the table, who have the most impressive credentials. Moorad currently has a stake in McLaren's F1 team, Danish club Brondby, German club Augsburg amd Portuguese side Estoril. Simply put, he has been there and done it.

Be it MSP or Bell and Downing, there's no doubt about the sheer size of the task at hand at Goodison Park. But in among the chaos, Dyche's work to keep the Toffees afloat in the Premier League should go a long way.

In desperate need of a fresh start off the pitch, Everton's new owners - whoever they may be - must invest in Dyche's squad to finally hand the manager the chance to progress things in Merseyside. He has more than proven that he is the man to take Everton forward.