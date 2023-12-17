Everton could now reportedly find themselves in even more financial trouble, following a concerning £150m update that has come to light regarding the current stadium situation.

Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock move delayed

It's never quiet at Goodison Park at the moment, with drama everywhere you look, whether it be on the pitch, in the boardroom or over at the new Bramley Moore Dock stadium. The plan has been for Everton to move into their new home next summer, in order to start the 2024/25 campaign there, but it has now been confirmed that those plans have been put back 12 months, with the Blues heading to Bramley Moore Dock in 2025 instead and remaining at Goodison for one more year.

A report from The Guardian has explained that "the club have made the decision to relocate from Goodison Park during the close season, rather than mid-season, following consultations with supporters", adding that "Everton stress that the timing is not due to any construction issues at the new 52,888-capacity stadium, although they still need to secure the funds to finish the build".

It is an update that will no doubt be met with frustration and worry from some supporters, who are so desperate to see the stadium move and takeover of the club completed sooner rather than later. Yet more patience is now required, however, not to mention an element of trust in everything being completed eventually.

Everton could be over spending limits again

The delay to the move has clearly come at a cost for the Merseysiders, and according to an update from Football Insider, those high up at Everton are believed to be "stunned" by the outgoing financial losses on the stadium.

"Senior figures at Everton have been left 'stunned' at the additional costs added to their stadium construction, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseyside club started construction in 2021 with a budget of around £550million. However, due to the rise in material prices, the Bramley Moore Dock stadium is now set to cost over £700million to complete."

The report also states that "the huge increase in steel price in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means that Everton face paying an extra £150million", and "the extra costs have taken a huge toll on Everton’s financial projections with The Times reporting that the club’s monthly costs are £20million over their income".

This is clearly concerning news for Everton, at a time when finances are already fairly tight, with limitations on how much Sean Dyche may be able to spend during the January transfer window, not to mention the risk of more punishments from the Premier League if they continually spend beyond their means.

Essentially, if the Blues have repeated their profit and sustainability breaches, the year-long delay could be the least of their worries.