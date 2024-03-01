It's no secret that Everton have to work on a tight budget given their FFP troubles in recent months, with most signings either on free transfers or low transfer fees.

Players such as Youssef Chermiti, Jack Harrison and Beto have joined the club this season, with the latter the only one to have cost a transfer fee north of £10m.

The club have often bought erratically in the transfer market, with the club spending big money on players such as Davy Klassen and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin, with both players failing to make an impact. The latter notably endured a period of injury hell at Goodison Park.

The subsequent spending in recent years before Sean Dyche's arrival has seen the Everton boss rely on youth, putting trust in some of his younger first-team members, such as Jarrad Branthwaite and James Garner - with the pair both cementing their places in Everton's starting eleven.

However, one senior player the club signed last summer has unfortunately failed to cut it in the Premier League, with the player looking past his best despite successful spells elsewhere in England's top flight.

Ashley Young's record at Everton

Former Manchester United winger Ashley Young joined the Toffees on a free transfer last summer after leaving Aston Villa, with the 38-year-old penning a one-year deal at Goodison Park.

The winger, who has mainly featured at right-back for Dyche's side, has only managed 20 appearances in the Premier League - including the Merseyside Derby, in which he was sent off for two yellows in the space of 15 minutes.

He's often featured ahead of young right-back Nathan Patterson, who has huge potential with Young disrupting the Scottish defender's progress at the club.

The 38-year-old hasn't registered a goal or an assist so far this campaign, with the defender only achieving an average rating of 6.6 - as per Fotmob.

Wage Burners Football FanCast's Wage Burners series explores the salaries of the modern-day game.

How much Ashley Young has cost Everton

The signing of Ashley Young was seen as a solid addition at the time, with his wealth and experience crucial in what has been a turbulent season on and off the field for the Toffees.

Young currently earns £40k-per-week, with the 38-year-old currently on a higher wage than talented defender Branthwaite - an insanely low figure for a player of the defender's ability and potential. He has, after all, been touted at a jaw-dropping £100m in some circles.

Everton's top earners Player Weekly Salary #1 Abdoulaye Doucoure £130k #2 Jordan Pickford £125k #3 Andre Gomes £112k #4 Dele Alli £100k #5 James Tarkowski £100k #6 Amadou Onana £100k Data via Capology.

Up to now, the club have forked out £960k on Young's wages, with the club paying him £1.6m by the end of his contract, which expires on the 30th of June this year. That isn't a staggering amount of money but someone who has hardly offered a great deal during their time on Merseyside, isn't ideal.

Indeed, his current weekly wage sees him rank 16th in the Everton squad, with the 38-year-old currently earning more than the likes of midfielders Garner and Dwight McNeil.

Although he's previously succeeded in the Premier League, the move for Young hasn't worked out as both parties expected, with Everton losing a lot of money on a player who clearly isn't able to match the demands of the Premier League in 2024.

With his contract up at the end of the season, the club shouldn't be looking to extend his deal - casting their eye on the future and giving Patterson more game time from next season.